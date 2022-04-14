As a luxury real estate professional, you’re always looking for ways to differentiate yourself and stand out to potential clients, which requires you to understand the fundamentals of sales, the needs of your affluent clients, and the ability to motivate yourself towards success. While staying up-to-date with the latest news and guidance is a good starting point, you’ll find these valuable insights from the following authors that we’ve compiled for you. Check out these top four books for luxury real estate professionals, all of which offer practical applications that will come in handy in your everyday work.

Ditch the Pitch: The Art of Improvised Persuasion by Steve Yastrow

The book Ditch the Pitch: The Art of Improvised Persuasion is a must-read for luxury real estate professionals. As a successful strategy consulting firm founder, Steve Yastrow offers a fresh perspective on the traditional sales and pitching method by suggesting his readers abandon the scripts and improvise the conversation. While that might sound a bit risky in practice, there is a method to his madness. Yastrow organized the book’s guidance into six transparent habits and techniques so that it’s easily digestible for every reader to follow along.

Bonus: It’s completely FREE for Institute Members, so be sure to claim your copy!

Rich Buyer Rich Seller: The Real Estate Agent’s Guide to Marketing Luxury Homes by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

“If your goal is to understand and meet the needs of affluent homebuyers and sellers, this book is for YOU.”

According to the National Association of REALTORS® blog, Rich Buyer Rich Seller from The Institute was voted one of the top three real estate guides. Throughout this engaging guide to marketing luxury homes, you’ll find advice on how to better understand the needs of your affluent clients (buyers and sellers alike), as well as more tips on how to market luxury properties successfully.

Even if you already own a copy of the old edition of this book, we recommend you pick up the latest, expanded edition with even more insights. Log into your ILHM account today to request your copy.

The 12 Week Year: Get More Done in 12 Weeks than Others do in 12 Months by Brian Moran & Michael Lennington

Are you looking to boost your productivity and achieve more of your goals as a luxury real estate professional? The 12 Week Year is a must-read. This New York Times bestseller reframes the way you plan your annual goals and plans into a shorter, twelve-month execution cycle. This mindset will push you to accomplish more goals because the strict timeline will diminish complacency and increase urgency.

The book layout is a straightforward “how-to” guide, so you’ll be able to easily apply the concepts and tips offered to your work in the luxury real estate market. Written by top experts in organization and execution, this book could help you revolutionize how you do business.

Kiss, Bow, or Shake Hands by Terri Morrison & Wayne Conway

Terri Morrison and Wayne Conway’s Kiss, Bow, or Shake Hands: The Guide to Doing Business in More Than 60 Countries is considered the passport to international business etiquette. Working in luxury real estate often requires interacting with affluent people from all walks of life. Understanding and following your clients’ business protocol and etiquette is a must if you want to build relationships, demonstrate respect, and gain trust from your buyers and sellers alike.

This book provides an in-depth guide to the international business protocol and valuable information on handling business interactions with grace, respect, and appreciation for different cultures. It’s also an excellent guide to keep in mind when creating your marketing strategy for various clients.

Add These Books to Your Library and Share with The Institute

Whether you’re looking to deepen your understanding of different cultures, optimize your productivity, or reframe your marketing strategy, there’s sure to be a book on this list that will help you achieve your goals. From there, you’ll gain new insights that can help you set yourself apart in the competitive luxury real estate market. Now, pick your favorite and share your findings with us!

As a Member of The Institute, you’ll have access to ready-to-use marketing tools that will strengthen your marketing strategy and gain valuable insights from top luxury real estate industry experts. The Institute also offers a wide range of resources to invest in yourself at any stage in your luxury real estate career, so give yourself the gift of growth today in your career as a luxury real estate professional and contact us today.

Diane Hartley is the president of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, a premier independent authority in training and designation for real estate agents working in the upper-tier residential market. Hartley brings her passion for luxury marketing and more than 20 years of experience growing and leading businesses to her role as president of the Institute.