Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been recognized by Franchise Business Review on its 2022 lists of “Top Franchises for Women,” “Top Low-Cost Franchises,” and “Top Recession-Proof Franchises,” the company has announced.

According to a release, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. was one of just 50 franchise brands to earn the honor in the categories of Top Franchises for Women and Top Low-Cost Franchises. The organization was one of 100 franchise brands to be identified as a Top Recession-Proof award winner.

To identify companies who qualified for the list of Top Franchises for Women, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from over 8,000 female franchise owners representing 267 brands over the last 18 months regarding their experience and satisfaction with their franchisor, Weichert stated.

The company also highlighted that Franchise Business Review conducted similar surveys of more than 11,000 franchisees representing over 135 low-cost brands for its report on Top Low-Cost Franchises, and more than 32,000 franchisees from over 300 brands to determine its list of Top Recession-Proof Businesses.

Critical areas of the franchise systems that were analyzed during the surveys and reports included leadership, training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, financial opportunity and work/life balance.

“It’s truly an honor to earn recognition as one of the top franchises in the country in multiple categories as a result of the positive feedback provided by our franchise owners,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We’re committed to providing our affiliates with the top technology, tools, support and training to help them deliver the best real estate service in the industry. I’m proud of all the hard work our service team puts in on a consistent basis, and it’s very gratifying to see how much our franchisees value the resources and support we offer.”

For more information, visit www.weichertfranchise.com.