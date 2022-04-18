Realogy has announced the seventh graduating class of Ascend: The Executive Leadership Experience (Ascend). The cohort includes 45 aspiring real estate leaders, including professionals representing each of Realogy’s six real estate brokerage brands, and, for the first time, participants from its service businesses including Realogy Title Group and Cartus.

Ascend is a program designed to provide rising leaders with the skillset and tools to help shape the future of the industry. Participants have an opportunity to engage in a 46-week educational curriculum, with courses run by industry trailblazers, to hone their personal and professional leadership acumen.

Realogy offers the program to its brand-affiliated real estate broker-owners, senior

members of large multi-office franchisees and high-performing individuals from its service businesses, helping companies identify future executives and potential leadership successors, according to the company. Since its launch in 2015, Ascend has now graduated more than 230 participants, approximately 45 percent of which have since become owners of their own businesses, the company stated.

“As ambassadors for our industry, we recognize the need to place a collective emphasis on identifying and nurturing the potential of the diverse generation of rising leaders that are going to shape the future of real estate,” said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO, Realogy Franchise Group. “Ascend has developed a proven approach to arming our most ambitious professionals with the tools not only for running a profitable business, but also for upholding a company culture of excellence and equity. I’m extremely proud of this year’s Ascend graduates, and I can’t wait to see how they’ll put their learnings into practice in the coming years.”

Ascend features learning experiences that prepare participants to become successful brokerage and business leaders by challenging them to grow in three core areas identified in the program’s mission statement: “leading self, leading others, and leading organizations.” This year, the company will also be launching ACCELERATE, Powered by Ascend, offering tailored professional development programming for Realogy’s Inclusive Ownership Program, an initiative that provides financial assistance and guidance to diverse brokers seeking to affiliate with a Realogy brand.

“Ascend’s expanded curriculum and impact is a testament to our participants’ genuine commitment to bettering their businesses and our industry at large,” said Mike Good, Realogy’s executive champion for Ascend. “It’s heartening to know that Realogy, along with so many of its affiliated brokerages, is in good hands as this new contingent of leaders helps us to navigate this rapidly evolving real estate landscape.”

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com/ascend.