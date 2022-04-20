As more renters have switched to remote work since the onset of the pandemic, apartment space is now prioritized over location, according to a new report from RentCafe, the online apartment listing service.

The report ranked the 100 largest U.S. cities by the size of apartments renting for $1,500. Not surprisingly, the study found coastal cities charge a premium for square footage, while the South and Midwest feature larger apartments for renters with smaller budgets.

The report also highlights that in most metro areas, the surrounding suburban markets featured larger apartments than central urban areas. According to Andrea Neculae at RentCafe, “Aurora, , is the only urban area to match its suburban counterparts when it comes to apartment space, taking first place in its metro with 792 square feet.” Meanwhile, in the Atlanta suburb, Clarkson, Georgia, $1,500 affords renters 1,413 sq. ft. of apartment space, while in Atlanta 821 sq. ft. apartments go for the same amount.

Additional key findings:

The top three cities where $1,500 affords renters larger apartments are:

Wichita, Kansas Apartment space for $1,500: 1,597 Sq. Ft. Apartment rent: $746 Average apartment size: 794 Sq. Ft.

Toledo, Ohio Apartment space for $1,500: 1,482 Sq. Ft. Apartment rent: $817 Average apartment size: 807 Sq. Ft.

Tulsa, Oklahoma Apartment space for $1,500: 1,447 Sq. Ft. Apartment rent: $852 Average apartment size: 822 Sq. Ft.



Bottom three cities where $1,500 affords renters smallest apartments are:

Manhattan, New York Apartment space for $1,500: 262 Sq. Ft. Apartment rent: $4,269 Average apartment size: 745 Sq. Ft.

Boston, Massachusetts Apartment space for $1,500: 340 Sq. Ft. Apartment rent: $3,589 Average apartment size: 813 Sq. Ft.

San Francisco, California Apartment space for $1,500: 345 Sq. Ft. Apartment rent: $3,242 Average apartment size: 746 Sq. Ft.



To read the full report, click here.