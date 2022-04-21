The total number of loans currently in forbearance decreased by 13 basis points in the past month from 1.18% of servicers’ portfolio volume to 1.05%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) monthly Loan Monitoring Survey.

The survey covers the full month of March and represents 73% of the first-mortgage servicing market (36.4 million loans), according to the MBA.

Key findings:

Total loans in forbearance decreased by 13 basis points in March 2022 relative to February 2022: from 1.18% to 1.05%.

By investor type, the share of Ginnie Mae loans in forbearance decreased relative to the prior month: from 1.50% to 1.38%.

The share of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans in forbearance decreased relative to the prior month: from 0.56% to 0.49%.

The share of other loans (e.g., portfolio and PLS loans) in forbearance decreased relative to the prior month: from 2.72% to 2.44%.

Loans in forbearance as a share of servicing portfolio volume (#) as of March 31, 2022: Total: 1.05% (previous month: 1.18%) Independent Mortgage Banks (IMBs): 1.29% (previous month: 1.44%) Depositories: 0.86% (previous month: 0.97%)

By stage, 29.7% of total loans in forbearance are in the initial forbearance plan stage, while 57.2% are in a forbearance extension. The remaining 13.1% are forbearance re-entries, including re-entries with extensions.

Of the cumulative forbearance exits for the period from June 1, 2020, through March 31, 2022, at the time of forbearance exit: 2% resulted in a loan deferral/partial claim. 9% represented borrowers who continued to make their monthly payments during their forbearance period. 1% represented borrowers who did not make all of their monthly payments and exited forbearance without a loss mitigation plan in place yet. 4% resulted in a loan modification or trial loan modification. 4% resulted in reinstatements, in which past-due amounts are paid back when exiting forbearance. 7% resulted in loans paid off through either a refinance or by selling the home. The remaining 1.3% resulted in repayment plans, short sales, deed-in-lieu or other reasons.

Total loans serviced that were current (not delinquent or in foreclosure) as a percent of servicing portfolio volume (#) rose to 95.47% in March 2022 from 94.94% in February 2022 (on a non-seasonally adjusted basis). The five states with the highest share of loans that were current as a percent of servicing portfolio: Idaho, Washington, Colorado, Utah, and Oregon. The five states with the lowest share of loans that were current as a percent of servicing portfolio: Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, West Virginia, and Oklahoma.

Total completed loan workouts from 2020 and onward (repayment plans, loan deferrals/partial claims, loan modifications) that were current as a percent of total completed workouts rose to 83.67% last month from 82.26% in February.

The takeaway:

“March was another month of lower forbearance rates, and a higher share of overall loans and forbearance-related workout loans that are current,” said Marina Walsh, CMB, MBA’s vice president of Industry Analysis. “The share of loans in forbearance continues to dwindle and is just 5 basis points shy of hitting 1 percent – or 500,000 homeowners – after peaking at 4.3 million borrowers in June 2020. It has been a remarkable recovery for many homeowners in less than two years.”