Century 21 Real Estate has announced that Port Jefferson, New York-based Icon Properties has affiliated with the brand to operate as CENTURY 21 Icon.

Broker/Owner Raquel Fernadez will head up the newly affiliated firm, which will serve buyers and sellers throughout southeastern New York State from Montauk to Manhattan.

“My passion is serving the public and making their personalized real estate dreams a reality,” said Fernandez. “The CENTURY 21 brand’s mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences aligns perfectly with our company’s “client-first” legacy as together with the entire C21® System we transform the real estate industry from transactional to experiential, making each an experience worth celebrating.”

“Everything that we do as a global franchisor is to help our customers grow their businesses,” added Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “We welcome Raquel to the CENTURY 21 family, and we look forward to helping her team win today and, in the future, as they expand and become a powerhouse in the luxury market.”

CENTURY 21 Icon is an active member of the greater North Shore and supporter of local businesses. Just recently, Fernandez and her team raised $3,000 for ‘Cooking for LI Veterans,’ a local non-for-profit organization.

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.