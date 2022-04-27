Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties (BHHSNYP) has announced the addition of industry leaders Steven James as the New York City brokerage’s president & CEO and Brad Loe as the firm’s executive vice president and director of sales.

The newly expanded New York City-based leadership team will oversee what the organization says will be a significant brand expansion across the New York City residential brokerage market, inclusive of exponential agent count and new office locations on the Upper West Side, Downtown Manhattan and in Brooklyn, with more to follow, over the next 36 months.

James and Loe will work alongside Candace Adams, president & CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties, and Diane Ramirez, the New York City brokerage’s chief strategy officer—who joined the executive team at the end of last year—to form the company’s leadership team. Adams will continue overseeing all three brokerages (New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties), while James, Loe and Ramirez will govern the company’s New York City operations.

“With Steven, Brad, and Diane at the helm, BHHSNYP will expand strategically across New York City while creating a productive, inclusive, and professional work environment that also focuses on personal growth and mentorship,” said Adams. “Our goal is to be the absolute best brokerage in New York, knowing that we are leveraging the venerable Berkshire Hathaway brand.”

“No other firm in New York has this caliber of experienced, proven leadership, coupled with the backing of Berkshire Hathaway,” continued Adams. “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices marries the local, national, and global real estate markets for its clients.”

“This is the right moment…the right brand,” said James. “To be able to create a new platform that addresses what agents do on a day-to-day basis is incomparable. Agents get lost in the shuffle at big companies—or their achievements go unrecognized. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices diligently works to be particularly agent centric. We are the ideal brokerage for agents who may have long-term concerns about the stability of their career trajectories. Through our work here, we want to be advocates and sounding boards for these individuals, maintaining an open-door policy that fosters growth as well as greatness.”

James and Loe most recently served as executive directors of brokerage development for HomeServices of America, the parent company of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise network.

Prior to those roles, James was president and CEO of Douglas Elliman’s New York City brokerage and director of sales for its East Side office. Loe, highly respected as a mentor to his agents for nearly two decades, was executive manager of sales at Douglas Elliman’s 1995 Broadway and 575 Madison Avenue offices.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has a major presence across the United States and around the world and there’s amplified awareness surrounding the brand in New York City, specifically,” adds Loe. “We will continue to grow our footprint here in the City and our impact will be transformative. Our agents are our clients, and our focus will be on developing and expanding their books of business. My own mantra has always been: ‘when an agent’s business grows, the company’s business grows.’ The agent is the most important factor in this equation—and will continue to be the cornerstone of this brokerage.”

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices represents a new strength and the kind of partner that agents want to be aligned with as they grow their careers,” added Adams. “Steven and Brad will not only ensure that tenfold but will help catapult our brokerage toward its next tier of success.”

In other recent company news, last month, the firm signed a new, seven-year lease for its offices at 590 Madison Ave., almost doubling the size of its current space, the company stated. James, Loe and Ramirez will work out of this office, effective immediately.

“Bringing dynamic, hardworking individuals to our team—who are the absolute top-tier of the industry and capable of being true differentiators to our agents—is precisely our goal,” concludes Christy Budnick, CEO of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise network. “The trio they are forming with Diane (Ramirez), coupled with revered oversight by Candace (Adams), will cement the brokerage’s reputation as one of the most powerful in the U.S.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhhs.com/.