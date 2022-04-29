More than 500 of real estate’s most influential leaders will be gathering in the nation’s capital this September 6-8 for RISMedia’s 33rd annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, taking place at the famed Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. The time-honored event convenes the industry’s best minds to collectively chart a successful path forward, more important than ever in today’s volatile landscape.

REGISTER NOW

Here are 10 reasons why you should join RISMedia and your esteemed peers from across the country for the 2022 CEO & Leadership Exchange:

1. The critical topics. RISMedia has developed a comprehensive educational agenda taking place over the two-and-a-half day event. More than 25 presentations and panel discussions will address the industry’s most urgent issues and unpack the most critical trends for moving forward. Sessions include (see the full agenda here):

In It for the Long Haul? Evaluating the Staying Power of Your Business Model

The Evolution of the Listing Portals: Identifying and Confronting New Threats

Ready for What’s Next: Staying Profitable in a Balanced Market

Leaning Into Affiliated Services to Safeguard Profitability

Stop the Revolving Door: Keeping Your Agents on Board and Engaged

How Emerging Technology Will Impact Your Business



2. The expert line-up. More than 100 C-level executives representing top brokerage firms, ‘disruptor’ models, leading agent teams, tech innovators, and powerful MLSs and associations are scheduled to speak at the CEO & Leadership Exchange. Here’s a small sample of our superstar line-up:

Joe Rand, Howard Hanna | Rand Realty

Christy Budnick, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Errol Samuelson, Zillow

Stephanie Anton, The Corcoran Group

James Dwiggins, NextHome

Ige Johnson, RE/MAX Generation

Thad Wong, Christie’s International Real Estate

Christina Pappas, The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties

Mike Miedler, Century 21 Real Estate

Sue Yannaccone , Realogy

3. The keynote speakers. Exclusive keynote presentations from industry luminaries will offer invaluable insights into the present and future state of the industry:

The Global View of Real Estate: Paul Boomsma , Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

the World® How Inventory, Affordability and Inflation are Impacting the Market: Lawrence Yun , National Association of REALTORS®

National Association of REALTORS® The State of Real Estate: Gino Blefari , HomeServices of America

Evolving Your Leadership Approach for Today’s Market; Dermot Buffini , Buffini & Company

How a Changing Political Landscape May Impact Your Business: Ken Trepeta , RESPRO

4. The exclusive pre-event sessions. Two pre-event educational tracks will take place on September 6th, prior to the opening session of the CEO & Leadership Exchange:

The MLS Issues track will address critical factors impacting the MLS environment, from policy change to data sharing.

The Brokerage M&A track will provide strategies and case studies for successfully growing your firm.

Leaders in the MLS and M&A space will be presenting these special sessions, available to attendees by invitation only.

5. The best networking. RISMedia continues its tradition of gracious hospitality and unparalleled networking opportunities at the CEO & Leadership Exchange. During our VIP luncheon, Welcome Reception, Networking Breakfast and more, you’ll have ample opportunity to connect and share with your colleagues from around the country. Additionally, the Mayflower Hotel offers many convenient spots for fostering business collaborations or catching up with old friends.

6. The Newsmakers. On Wednesday evening, September 7, RISMedia will host its annual Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, honoring RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers and inducting out 2022 Newsmaker Hall of Fame. The star-studded gala event will take place onsite at the Mayflower Hotel, adding a night of tribute and celebration to your stay.

7. The convenient and impressive location. Just half a mile from the White House, the recently updated Mayflower Hotel boasts a prime Washington, D.C. location. A favorite among political power players, iconic athletes and Hollywood legends, the hotel’s storied guest list includes the likes of J. Edgar Hoover, Muhammed Ali, Amelia Earhart and John Wayne. All CEO & Leadership sessions and networking events will take place under one roof at the Mayflower, and we’ve secured an incredible rate for our guests (the room block is filling up, so don’t delay).

8. The diversity of attendees. You will be in the best possible company at the CEO & Leadership Exchange, attended by some of the most dynamic and inspiring leaders in residential real estate. Attendees hail from all regions of the country and represent a variety of business models, both independent and franchise firms, large companies and small, adding an important mix of viewpoints and experiences to the conversation.

9. The idea-sharing. Over the course of the two-and-a-half day event, you will gather an array of actionable ideas to take back to your team and incorporate into your business plan, all shared with a common goal: to grow your company and better serve agents and consumers. The CEO & Leadership Exchange is specifically designed to leave attendees with real-world, tangible strategies…not just rhetoric.

10. The future health of your business. These are unpredictable times. Preparing your business to succeed no matter what obstacles lie ahead is more important than ever. RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange will leave you with a road map for the future, helping you to navigate challenges and raise your success to new levels.

For more information and to register, please visit rismedia.com/ceo-exchange. Early-bird pricing ends May 1.

2022 CEO & Leadership Exchange Sponsors

Title Sponsor

Bank of America

Diamond Sponsors

Colibri Real Estate

Real Estate Webmasters

Realty ONE Group

RIbbon

Master Sponsors

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Bright MLS

Buffini & Company

Century 21 Real Estate

Corcoran

Curbio

Elm Street Technology

ERA Real Estate

Homes.com | Homesnap

Inside Real Estate

Lone Wolf Technologies

MoxiWorks

National Association of REALTORS®

Rocket Mortgage

Zillow

Host Sponsors

Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) Designation

Attom Data Solutions

Buyside

Cinch Home Services

Cole Information

eXp Realty

homegenius

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Pacaso

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Realtors Property Resource

RE/MAX

Revive

Sherri Johnson Consulting

Skyslope