Compass has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Consumer’s Title Company of California, Inc. Licensed in all 58 counties in California, Consumer’s Title expands Compass’ settlement services footprint in the region.

“I am thrilled to welcome Consumer’s Title to Compass as we work to expand our closing services business throughout the state of California and beyond,” said Pooneet Kant, SVP of New Business at Compass. “Consumer’s Title’s long-standing reputation for customer service speaks to the great work by their world-class, solutions-driven team whose ethical approach makes them ideal partners for Compass.”

Consumer’s Title is a title and escrow provider in California with three offices across the state—Westlake Village, Santa Clarita and Gold River. Founded in 2007, the company has a team of over 40 escrow, title and sales managers. The company will retain the Consumer’s Title name following the acquisition and its leadership team, including President Joe Beckerle, EVP and General Manager Meagan Sullivan and CEO Brian Troop, will remain in their current roles.

“Compass and Consumer’s Title both believe that pairing talented professionals with the best technology can make the title and escrow process more efficient and transparent for home buyers,” said Troop. “We are very excited to join forces with Compass and look forward to continuing to grow our business by providing clients with the highest level of service and local expertise throughout California.”

The transaction is expected to close before the end of the quarter and the terms of the deal are not being disclosed, the company stated. The acquisition of Consumer’s Title expands Compass’ settlement services portfolio which now serves agents and their clients in California, Colorado, Florida, Washington State, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Texas and Washington D.C.