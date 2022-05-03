In today’s highly competitive and fast-paced environment, it’s easy for your agents to get into a ‘checklist’ routine of doing things quickly and without an effective strategy. Meaning, they are going through the motions and not proactively and strategically marketing a new listing in a manner that allows the ability to drive more buyers to the property.



Historically, open houses have always been a very large and fundamental part of selling homes, and disappointed agents tell me that homes aren’t on the market long enough to hold an open house. This can change if you create a better strategy and control the marketing launch of your next new listing. Here are four ways to maximize the marketing of your next new listing to create mass market exposure for generating more buyers to the property:

Create a better marketing strategy. Instead of listing the house on a Monday and selling by Wednesday, create a plan that gives you time to prepare marketing materials to strategically go active closer to the weekend and allow yourself the opportunity to make the open house a part of the initial marketing plan. Launch your new listing with a better timeline. Launch a listing with the on-market, go-active date later in the week so that you can create urgency for showings and the open house. You can slow down the launch and be better prepared with new listing postcards, inviting neighbors and moving buyers to the open house. Be sure to follow clear cooperation guidelines and your MLS rules and requirements for when to activate your new listings with or without using the ‘coming soon’ status. Launch a ‘Grand Opening Open House’ event. Market the open house as a ‘Grand Opening Open House Event.’ If you expect large crowds, plan to have a second agent on your team attend to help provide tours and greet guests. Make the Grand Open House a memorable event. Remember you are exposing your skills to buyers and potential sellers and neighbors who would hire you. Convert attendees from your Grand Opening Open House into new, potential buyer and seller leads. Having created the strategic timeline that allows you the opportunity to market the home and attract more buyers for the property, you will also meet new buyers and potential sellers.

By incorporating a more effective and strategic marketing plan for sellers you can better market your new listings and create urgency and drive more qualified buyers to your listings. You will also be creating more opportunities for you to help future buyers and neighbors buy and sell. It is a win on so many levels. Additionally, you are providing more value in your listing presentation that generates more traffic and buyer opportunities to market your new listings.



These are just a few of Johnson’s proven and exclusive leadership and development strategies that produce positive results quickly. For more information about Johnson’s exclusive turnkey, team solutions to scale your team, contact her at www.sherrijohnson.com/onetoone for coaching plans.

For more information on strategies to start or grow an already successful real estate team, Johnson offers world-class, exclusive agent and team coaching and consulting services and solutions. To speak with Sherri Johnson Coaching about how your team can double or triple production or to learn about its custom and co-branded training platform, Sherri Johnson Academy, schedule a free strategy call, here.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as a top agent, broker and executive responsible for over 750 agents and over $1.7 billion in annual sales volume. Sherri offers her exclusive and proven methods through custom, one-to-one coaching and tailored consulting services. Sherri is a highly sought-after keynote speaker delivering high energy and real solutions audiences love. Sherri has been named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader. She is the author of the Sherri Johnson Academy, an on-demand learning platform as well as the 90-Boot Camp. Sherri is a preferred coach, consultant and speaker for top 10 international brands and brokerages and can dramatically increase your company’s revenue and profits. Visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.