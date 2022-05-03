The future is shaped by those who inspire others to follow their lead, whether in bold action or provoking thought. This is true of any industry and real estate is no exception.

To recognize those driving real estate forward, we celebrate the Futurists and Influencers in our annual RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers awards. These individuals have demonstrated that they have the ability to redefine the industry, and boast an exceptional ability to foretell what the future holds for real estate. We were pleased to honor everyone in both categories, and wanted to hear firsthand what this recognition means to some of them. Since they’ve proven themselves as forecasters, we also asked their thoughts on what 2022 holds for the industry and their respective markets.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a 2022 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker?

Cody Gibson – Futurist

Director of Expansion | Keller Williams Realty International

“I’ve got almost 22 years in , an industry that’s given me everything I enjoy in my life. So to be nodded at or looked at as some type of Newsmaker, I love this industry so it’s just very personally rewarding cause I’m doing something that gives back to what’s given me so much.”

Shawna Gilbert – Futurist

Vice President, Global Development | RE/MAX

“I’m humbled to stand alongside this group of talented and thoughtful innovators in the industry. The RE/MAX leaders, and everyone, recognized by RISMedia as Newsmakers are dedicated to creating a better real estate process for consumers as well as agents. I’m so proud of what we all accomplished in 2021 and I know RE/MAX has its sights set high for 2022.”

Judi Nield – Futurist

Marketing Director | Legacy Real Estate & Associates

“It’s a great honor to be part of this elite group of national leaders. Our Broker/Owner Bill Aboumrad has built an amazing team, and I’m proud of the work we do at Legacy Real Estate & Associates, ERA Powered.”

Michele Harrington – Influencer

CEO | First Team Real Estate

“I’ve been in the business about 24 years and started right away trying to give back to the industry… to be recognized just as somebody who’s worked really hard in the industry and for the industry is just amazing and it always makes you feel good when your peers let you know when they notice all your hard work.”

Jessica Lautz – Influencer

VP, Demographics and Behavioral Insights | NAR

“It is an incredible honor to be mentioned among so many experts and professionals in the real estate space. These are leaders who are making real and tangible positive contributions to the industry. So it’s a privilege to be grouped with them and represent NAR.”

Mickey Alam Khan – Influencer

President | Luxury Portfolio International

“It’s an honor to be named to the RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker list. Given the talent that made the cut, the recognition reaffirms the hard work and creativity of Luxury Portfolio International employees, so in a sense I represent teamwork at its best.”

What is your main focus in your business for the remainder of 2022?

Cody Gibson

“To opening a digital brokerage in all 50 states, for Keller Williams to operate the expansion network. We’re licensed in 32 states today for our expansion network and our goal before the end of the year is to be licensed and operational in all 50 of those states which gives our expansion businesses, expansion team owners, expansion real estate agents an ability to easily maneuver around their state or their country so they can build their business truly without borders.”

Shawna Gilbert

“The RE/MAX Global team remains committed to advancing careers and helping individuals and families find a community of their own around the globe and we’ll continue to do so in 2022. We’ve just sold Master Franchise Rights to RE/MAX Taiwan, and we greatly look forward to helping the new owners revolutionize their local real estate industry. I’ll be heading up our recently announced partnership with the Women’s Council of REALTORS®, a network committed to advancing women as business leaders. RE/MAX has always been a welcoming company for women leaders and entrepreneurs, and I am thrilled to bring this new resource and network to our affiliates.”

Judi Nield

“It might seem like a simple tenet, but my focus is and has always been on the real estate agents of Legacy Real Estate & Associates, ERA Powered. In collaboration with our Agent Advisory Council, our Leadership Team drills down on industry pain points, anticipates market shifts, and implements programs and resources to support agents. We’re focused on growing as a company, coaching great REALTORS®, providing listing activity automation and buyer services, delivering technology and marketing innovations, and keeping person-to-person relationships at the forefront.”

Michele Harrington

“So right now in Southern California our main pain point is people just not wanting to sell their houses and move up and move down or move sideways so we have a serious lack of inventory it seems like. As interest rates rise the inventory problem is probably gonna get worse so we need to figure out creative ways for people to want to move either by buying down rates or buying their properties so they can take their time and shop for their dream home so that we can get these first time buyers into the market and keep the pipeline moving, so our main focus is gonna be freeing up inventory.”

Jessica Lautz

“This year is becoming a period of transition following the pandemic, which greatly fueled the already high demand for housing. 2022 has seen a confluence of factors that have challenged homebuyers entering the market, including the rise in mortgage rates, the continual increase in price, and fierce competition. Homebuyers may see less competition as some buyers are shut out of the market and as prices moderate.”

Mickey Alam Khan

“The high-end of the real estate market will continue to face pressure on inventory through the end of the year, forcing agents and brokers to think even more creatively to generate listings…

Rising interest rates will also affect mortgages and aspirational first-time home buyers. And brokers will continue to face pressure on commission splits as top agents and their teams demand more of the cut or threaten defection. 2022 is likely to remain a seller’s market, barring a spillover of the Russian war on Ukraine into other parts of Europe or the United States.”

Devin Meenan is RISMedia’s editorial assistant. He can be reached at dmeenan@rismedia.com.