The Corcoran Group has announced its newest affiliate and entrance into the state of Washington with the launch of Corcoran Lifestyle Properties, owned and led by Stephanie and Keoki McCarthy, based in Bothell, Washington. The announcement, made by Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, marks another significant region for the firm, now serving the greater Seattle area from Snohomish to Thurston counties, the company stated.

The company notes the area served is located on the edge of Seattle’s metropolitan area and is home to several restaurants, shops and breweries, and closely neighbors the state’s wineries in Woodinville, Washington. The area was ranked as one of the best places to live in the state of Washington by Niche, a release stated.

“Establishing the brand in Washington State is a pivotal moment in growing our west coast footprint, and I’m thrilled that we’re sharing in this milestone with Stephanie, Keoki, and their very talented agents,” said Liebman. “The decision to enter Bothell and the greater Seattle area was a very intentional and strategic one. With all that the region has to offer in both eager clientele and being a beautiful place to live, I’m confident that Corcoran Lifestyle Properties will exemplify the best of the brand as we make a name for ourselves in Washington.”

Stephanie and Keoki McCarthy have been involved in the real estate industry for more than 20 years, the company notes.

“Corcoran’s brand, particularly as a woman-run business, is completely in line with who we are and what we stand for. We are a boutique operation that invests a lot of time in our marketing and how the client feels—so we were incredibly excited to be the first firm to bring the Corcoran brand to the state of Washington,” said Stephanie McCarthy. “We are based just minutes from Seattle—a metropolitan market with global appeal—and are thrilled to be joining forces with a group that will allow us to grow our brand in a way we haven’t been able to do before,” added Keoki McCarthy.

To learn more, visit www.corcoran.com.