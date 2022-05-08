Mother’s Day is here and with it comes families looking to show their appreciation to all the great moms out there. The special day also presents an excellent opportunity to reconnect with clients and show them that you’re thinking of them.

Here are a few ways to use Mother’s Day to stay connected.

Send a card

Sending a thoughtful card to clients is a tried-and-true outreach option for agents. The same can be said for Mother’s Day cards. If you have clients or leads that you know are moms, pick up a card and write a genuine note addressing them by name. This is a quick and easy way to reconnect, but it will also show that you value them enough to remember and acknowledge them on their special day.

Leverage digital and social media

Using social media is a simple way to acknowledge and recognize all the moms you’ve worked with. Set some time aside over the weekend to record videos of you wishing a “Happy Mother’s Day” to your clients and send it to them personally, thanking them for their business. You can also create a general video that you can post on your social media channels and tag all the moms you’ve worked with.

A lasting memory

A thoughtful gift that you can send is a portrait of their former or new home. If you have an artist in mind, you can get them to paint the photo. Platforms like Fiverr are great options to get a sketch completed. Have the artist send you a digital file that you can get printed at your nearest pharmacy or department store to create a lasting memory that your clients will cherish forever.

Themed gift basket

Closing gifts are a fixture of a real estate agent’s client relationship-building playbook, and a Mother’s Day-themed basket could be a way to put an even more personal touch on the practice. If you know some details surrounding what a specific client enjoys, try putting a thoughtful gift basket together that you can hand deliver after closing. If you don’t have that sort of background information, pull together an assortment of goodies to help your client relax and enjoy her special day.

The gift of an experience

Mother’s Day will be filled with people taking their moms out for brunch or a night on the town, leaving plenty of ways that you can contribute to the day’s festivities. Whether it’s a gift card to a nice restaurant or tickets to an upcoming event, you’ll help your clients celebrate together and earn some brownie points with them in the process.