Your team needs direction, coaching, communication, focus, accountability and culture. Your best vehicle for providing all of these at the same time is your sales meeting. Your sales meetings can drive more listings, sales and ultimately income each week, and offers the best setting to provide your team with the necessary and relevant sales skills training and coaching and assist them in learning how to use your brand’s marketing and technology tools to create more clients and appointments.

Here are some of my proven methods to increase your sales-meeting effectiveness and generate even more momentum, listings, sales and top-line revenue for you and your agents immediately:



1. Hold weekly sales meetings. Hold a weekly sales meeting and watch your team’s production soar! Having a weekly meeting keeps the momentum and keeps everyone focused on their listing and sales goals. It is a great way to recognize, motivate and hold agents on your team accountable to their goals.

2. Teach, coach and train topics only. Have content that is “sales driven” and all about sales. Leave the admin talk for emails and keep this one-hour power meeting focused on how to generate more leads and more importantly how to convert them into appointments. Teach, coach, and train your agents to have a better strategy, fill their pipeline of buyer and seller leads and be intentional. Provide information that will help them compete at a higher level and win!

3. Share the team goals for the month and get buy-in. It surprises me how many team leaders and managers don’t share their listing and sales goals for the entire team each month. Share these goals with your team and get them to buy-in with their own contribution. This will create unstoppable focus and a winning culture.

Communication is vital and agents on your team need the structure you provide them. You are setting the tone, energy and the vision for each of your team members to be successful. By having weekly meetings your agents are in the office every week for one hour with you learning and seeing others succeed. Success is contagious and will build a thriving, winning team and a culture of collaboration and loyalty to each other and the team.

Download Johnson’s GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy to get your agents closing more leads into listings, sales and ultimately, income. Go to www.goldminepipeline.com for her Free eBook and the worksheet These are just a few of Johnson’s leadership and development strategies that produce results quickly. For more information about Johnson’s exclusive turnkey, team solutions to scale your team, contact Sherri Johnson at www.sherrijohnson.com/onetoone for coaching plans

For more information on strategies to start or grow an already successful real estate team, Sherri Johnson offers world-class, exclusive agent and team coaching and consulting services and solutions. To speak with Sherri Johnson Coaching about how your team can double or triple production or to learn about our custom and co-branded training platform, Sherri Johnson Academy, schedule a free strategy call, here.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as a top agent, broker and executive responsible for over 750 agents and over $1.7 billion in annual sales volume. Sherri offers her exclusive and proven methods through custom, one-to-one coaching and tailored consulting services. Sherri is a highly sought-after keynote speaker delivering high energy and real solutions audiences love. Sherri has been named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader. She is the author of the Sherri Johnson Academy, an on-demand learning platform as well as the 90-Boot Camp. Sherri is a preferred coach, consultant and speaker for top 10 international brands and brokerages and can dramatically increase your company’s revenue and profits. Visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.