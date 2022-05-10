The Ebby Halliday Companies has announced it has acquired Hayden Real Estate, based in Stephenville, Texas, located approximately 70 miles southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth. In addition to Stephenville, Hayden Real Estate serves the farm and ranch communities in Erath and surrounding counties.

“Hayden Real Estate has long demonstrated a commitment to excellence and superior marketing, technology and property management, and is home to a carefully selected team of agents who operate with the utmost integrity,” says President & CEO of the Ebby Halliday Companies Chris Kelly. “A full-service residential real estate firm built on high expectations and lasting relationships, it is a perfect fit for the Ebby Halliday Companies.”

Travis Mathews, chief operating officer for the Ebby Halliday Companies, adds, “Over our 77-year history, our company has been built on strategic moves and we believe the addition of the outstanding real estate professionals of Hayden Real Estate will help ensure our leading market position for many years to come.”

Hayden Real Estate was founded by Eric and Jamie Hayden.

“Joining the Ebby Halliday Companies will take us to a whole new level,” says Eric Hayden. “We will now offer agents and their clients a dedicated and seasoned support team, enabling us to provide even more exceptional service throughout the entirety of the home buying and selling process.”

Jamie Hayden added, “Ebby Halliday is such a respected name in the real estate industry. We couldn’t be happier knowing that our culture of caring will continue and that our agents and clients will benefit from the vast resources of the Ebby Halliday Companies. We like and respect their approach to the business of people and couldn’t be more pleased to be part of the Ebby family.”

In addition to the latest and most relevant real estate technologies, as well as an integrated mortgage, title and insurance experience, agents in Ebby’s Stephenville office will benefit from the firm’s longtime affiliation with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a global network of more than 550 premier real estate brokers, and its luxury division, Luxury Portfolio International.

“We are thrilled to welcome our colleagues from Hayden Real Estate to the Ebby Halliday Companies,” says Senior Vice President of Brokerage Carolyn Rosson.” Their team has a proven record of integrity, service and client satisfaction, and we believe they are an ideal fit for our Ebby family.”

For more information, visit ebby.com.