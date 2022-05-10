The months of May, June and July offer seller premiums of 10% or more above market value—with the top 15 best days to sell in the month of May alone, according to ATTOM’s new analysis of single-family homes and condo sales over the past 11 years (from 2011-2021).

According to the report, the top five best days to sell a home with the greatest seller premiums above market value include: May 23 (18.3% seller premium); May 27 (17.0% seller premium); May 16 (16.8% seller premium); May 20 (15.4% seller premium); and May 19 (14.9% seller premium).

The analysis also presents a more high-level view, showcasing how seller premiums faired throughout each month of the year. The months realizing the biggest home seller premiums include: May (12.6%); June (10.7%); July (10.0%); April (9.2%) and March (8.9%).

“April showers may bring May flowers, but May brings home sellers the best opportunities to watch their profits grow,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM. “Homeowners looking to maximize the price premium they can claim on their homes should sell their properties in May, June, and July when buying activity is at its peak.”

