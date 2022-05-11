When homeowners think about their outdoor space, curb appeal is not far from anyone’s mind. While important, your yard should be a reflection of your family’s style and should complement your interests. These accessories can keep your yard feeling fresh and ensure you enjoy your yard for years to come.

Lawn Ornaments

Gone are the days when lawn ornaments only meant a collection of gnomes or stone angels in your yard. With the plethora of unique and handmade items available at your local artisan market or online on sites like Etsy, there truly are options for everyone. Choose a vibrant metal sculpture in the form of beautiful florals to add life to your space even in the winter months. Or opt for a stately woodcraft item to add visual interest to your space while letting your landscaping remain the star of the show. Whether you choose subtle or eye-catching, a well-curated lawn ornament can tie your yard together.

Bistro Lights

Great lighting is key to enjoying any space to its fullest, and your outdoor gathering space is no exception. As more homeowners attempt to create a restaurant-worthy outdoor space at home, it’s no wonder that bistro lights have grown in popularity. They add a warm and romantic glow to your late-night BBQs in the spring and summer. When paired with an outdoor heater or fireplace, bistro lights are perfect for cold winter nights.

Window Boxes

A classic for a reason, window boxes add a quaint sophistication to your home’s exterior and provide the opportunity to display beautiful blooms throughout the spring and summer months. These easy-to-install items can tie your home’s exterior together without a huge investment.

Lawn Games

If you plan to regularly host groups in your backyard space, don’t forget to add lawn games to your list. Consider purchasing handmade and wooden items to add a sense of sophistication to classic yard toys. Beautiful wooden lawn games look intentional and can be left out without the eyesore that their plastic counterparts can bring.

Screens and Trellises

Any decor expert will place an emphasis on adding visual interest by taking advantage of vertical space. This indoor decor strategy should be utilized in your yard as well. Nothing is more boring than a flat lawn with no vertical interest. Instead of planting a tree that may grow too large over time, use a screen or trellis to add interest. They can even be used strategically to cover unsightly areas.