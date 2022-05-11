Editor’s Note: The following insights are from RISMedia’s latest Premier exclusive report, “Social Media & Digital Trends for 2022,” and include excerpts from Section 1: Setting Yourself Up for Success & Section 4: Where to Spend Social Media Marketing Dollars.

In today’s real estate landscape, it is crucial for real estate agents, brokers and brands to have a strong presence in the digital space. Curating a social media and digital marketing strategy will help you set up your business for success, and knowing where to put your marketing dollars, especially when it comes to your online footprint, is a big piece of the puzzle.

Planning a social media strategy is a great first step in getting eyes on your business in the digital space. However, there are a few important things to remember when putting your plan together to help your clients, leads and prospects get to know who you are as not only a real estate agent, but as a person they would like to work with.

Premier members can access the full report here.

Authenticity, branding and curated content

Rajeev Sajja, vice president of digital innovation at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach REALTORS®, says, “Authenticity will be vital for building one’s brand.” Sajja believes that it is important for real estate professionals to recognize the influence they hold on social media, and their desire to keep improving will not only grow their sphere of influence, but lead to overall business success.

Authenticity and branding are important buzzwords in this industry for a reason. Real estate is a face-to-face business, and communication is vital. On social media, it’s important to remember that an online presence isn’t just about your contact information and current listings. Connect with your audience through comments and direct messages, share success stories and educational content, and be sure to utilize video, as this can help illustrate your personality and generate more leads with people who connect with you.

Your branding is what helps you build trust and maintain relationships, as well as stand out from the competition, whether you work for a national brokerage or represent yourself. Keep your website up-to-date, including headshots, contact information and inventory, and refresh your brand messaging to represent your business, services and goals.

Your content pool, which is arguably the most important factor in a successful social media marketing strategy, should be full of timely, relevant and educational information. And in today’s real estate landscape, video content is a necessity for success.

According to the National Association of REALTORS®, video is the most powerful tool for today’s real estate agents. In fact, they cite a 403% increase in inquiries on listings that feature video, as well as 73% of homeowners stating that they are more likely to list with an agent who uses video content.

“Video is king these days,” says Emily Sarno, field social media specialist at Coldwell Banker Realty. “Agents are likely to see 10% more engagement on video content versus any other form of digital content.”

Whether you want to start a real estate podcast, hold live Q&A sessions or create unique, short-form videos on TikTok and Instagram, you will see higher engagement rates, growth in your social sphere and more leads than ever before.

Spending and budget

The best part of social media marketing is that you can benefit even if all you have to invest is your time. However, paid strategies still boost visibility. The challenge is knowing where your marketing dollars are best spent.

Maria Hill, vice president of marketing and communications at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, California & Arizona Properties, takes a specific approach when it comes to the company’s marketing budget. “Our marketing spending is 80/20–80% in digital marketing and 20% in print,” she says. “Digital marketing provides more exposure for less dollars.”

Of course, every agent, broker and brand may take a different approach when it comes to spending. Marketing budgets include everything from print and digital advertising to staffing and collaboration. Plus, now more than ever before, real estate companies are bringing in social media and digital marketing specialists, as well as investing in the right tools and solutions for their business.

Focus on your goals. This will help you find the most effective solutions and strategies for your real estate business, help you manage your marketing budget wisely, and ensure that the specialists and tools that you bring into your business are the right choice.

Premier members can access the full report here.

To read this report, you must be a member of RISMedia’s Premier. RISMedia’s Premier offers the exclusive information and insights necessary for real estate professionals to achieve unparalleled success, including investigative journalism, business development strategies, exclusive research and monthly in-depth reports like this one. Gain a deeper understanding of complex industry trends through practical breakdowns and actionable takeaways with RISMedia’s Premier Reports.

Click here to learn more about RISMedia Premier.