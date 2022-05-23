Following the acquisition of iPro Realty Network in Utah, Fathom Realty announces the addition of four new district directors in the state. New directors include:

Deanna Hadley

District: St. George, Utah

Deana Hadley worked in the mid-1980s as a real estate agent specializing in residential sales, Fathom stated. During the 1990s, she became a property manager focusing on luxury homes over three years. After decades of experience in the corporate and financial world, Hadley reactivated her real estate license in 2009, working as a buyer’s agent with one of the top Keller Williams teams in Salt Lake City. She then became an agent and compliance manager for a small real estate company handling sales and property management for the next six years. Finally, Hadley worked as a branch broker and as Interim Principal Broker for Realtypath, a large independent Utah real estate company, for the following four years.

Since 2021, she has been a district director with Fathom Realty in St. George, Utah (formerly iPro Realty Network).

Jeff Larson

District: Orem, Utah

After selling his 4000-acre alfalfa farm, Jeff Larson moved into the real estate world with the need to purchase new properties. He knew being a REALTOR® would bring his family the flexibility and financial stability they needed, but soon found that it fulfilled a more significant need; the ability to serve the people around him in a deeply meaningful way, Fathom says.

Fathom says Larson’s passion for mentoring, problem solving, and a keen mind for understanding market trends and transactions have brought the ability to assist both clients and agents in achieving their goals. As a district director, he looks forward to expanding opportunities to ensure the success of those he serves.

Brett Taylor

District: Cedar City, Utah

Growing up amidst the towering mountains and red cliffs of southwest Utah, Brett Taylor has established his professional career in the beautiful area where he was raised, Fathom says. Before his full-time job in real estate, Taylor had experience as a licensed title and escrow officer and co-owner of an award-winning residential construction firm. Over his 14-year real estate career, Taylor has loved building lasting relationships with his clients and fellow agents, Fathom says.

Donald Zimmerman

District: Clearfield, Midway, and Union Park, Utah

Donald Zimmerman has served clients in various areas of the real estate arena for over 32 years, Fathom says. During that time, he held positions of increasing responsibility as a REALTOR®, broker, manager, trainer, and broker/owner while acquiring vast experience and industry knowledge. Zimmerman’s goal is to continue learning in his career as he serves his agents, Fathom says.

Fathom says he enjoys sharing his knowledge and skills in negotiations, office management, property listings, sales, marketing, training, and seminar presentations. In addition, Zimmerman shares his talents to mentor and train his agents. As a strong advocate of agent development, he intends to teach REALTORS® to better fulfill their fiduciary duties to buyers and sellers.

For more information, visit https://www.fathomrealty.com/.