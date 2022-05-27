Content marketing efforts are increasingly outperforming traditional advertising in driving brand awareness, web traffic and a greater ROI. “Banner blindness” is real, but content marketing can make it inconsequential.

Whereas traditional advertising can often interrupt the user experience and be viewed as frustrating, content marketing that’s featured on news sites, blogs and social media channels performs 22X better, according to Forbes. High-quality editorial coverage is even better because of its authentic presentation, insightfulness and relevancy to its intended audience.

As advances in privacy tech continue, content marketing will become a driving force when competing for exposure in the new “cookieless” marketing world.

Posting your organization’s unique value proposition on an engaging and richly SEO-optimized platform (like RISMedia.com) with high content-quality rankings ultimately increases the likelihood of capturing valuable impressions.

More than half (54%) of decision-makers say they spend more than one hour per week reading and reviewing thought-leadership content, according to HubSpot.



Our audience, composed of the nation’s top-performing real estate professionals, engages with our content, searching for answers to their business challenges—and you may have the solution they’re seeking.

Combining our qualified audience with the powerful platform we offer, RISMedia can ensure that your content will be easily discoverable. This will generate multiple leads that will translate into a greater ROI and lower CPA.

Additional Benefits of Third-Party Editorial Coverage

Brand Awareness Increases your firm’s visibility by expanding your reach Branding and name recognition



Thought Leadership Positioning Position your firm and/or its executives as experts in the real estate industry on: Trends Challenges Best practices Innovations Solution offerings Keys to success



Exposure Drives Web Traffic New leads SEO benefits High-quality backlinks to a trusted news site



Client-Centric Offers important and relevant information to your target audience Establishes and maintains a competitive edge in the reader’s mind



Brand Alignment Create connections with well-known and authoritative industry experts Align your firm with the most trusted source of real estate news National recognition from a trusted voice in your industry Added credibility for your brand



Content Engine Provides a stream of content for your social marketing efforts Repurpose your content



How to Amplify Your Exposure

Broadcast your coverage on your own channels

Place a link to your article on your own website

Post on all your social media channels

Email your article to your distribution list

Create a blog post

Get reprints of your Real Estate magazine article to distribute in various ways: Event collateral Direct mail Inclusion in your press kit Mentions on podcasts and webinars



Avoid Poor Quality Content

Poor quality content is self-serving, produced solely for likes, views and comments, rather than to serve a specific purpose, such as providing valuable information. Poor quality content often contains grammatical errors, a passive voice and lack of depth or an engaging purpose.

Branded editorial coverage should always aim to be informative for its target audience. Likewise, it should provide solutions to pain points, analysis and context in addition to forecasting insights.

Poor quality content can have a detrimental impact on not only your marketing campaigns, but also your branding. Top search engines use content-quality rankings as one method to determine search result positioning. Reputation damage is one of the biggest challenges to overcome as a marketer. Combined, these issues lead to a poor return on investment, whether it’s your team’s time in creating owned media or misspent advertising dollars.

Measuring Success

KPIs Include:

Increased web traffic (organic and referral)

Boost in social media engagement Increase in followers More likes, comments, shares and mentions

Improved SEO rankings

New leads!

RISMedia Offers Best-in-Class Premium Content

Our team of editors write with purpose, crafting insightful and contextual articles

We rely on data and empirical findings to support our journalism

We pride ourselves on excellent grammar, spelling and syntax

Our team is knowledgeable and skilled in SEO best practices

We are trusted by top industry professionals

We are the leading independent source for real estate news and journalism



