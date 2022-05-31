Commercial and multifamily mortgage delinquencies declined in the first quarter of 2022, according to the latest Commercial/Multifamily Delinquency Report release by the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) this week.

MBA’s quarterly analysis looks at commercial/multifamily delinquency rates for five of the largest investor-groups: commercial banks and thrifts, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), life insurance companies, and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Together, these groups hold more than 80 percent of commercial/multifamily mortgage debt outstanding, the report indicates. MBA’s analysis incorporates the measures used by each individual investor group to track the performance of their loans. Because each investor group tracks delinquencies in its own way, delinquency rates are not comparable from one group to another, MBA states. As just one example, MBA notes that Fannie Mae reports loans receiving payment forbearance as delinquent, while Freddie Mac excludes those loans if the borrower is in compliance with the forbearance agreement.

According to the report, based on the unpaid principal balance (UPB) of loans, delinquency rates for each group at the end of the first quarter of 2022 were as follows:

Banks and thrifts (90 or more days delinquent or in non-accrual): 0.56%, a decrease of 0.03 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2021;

Life company portfolios (60 or more days delinquent): 0.05%, an increase of 0.01 percentage points from the fourth quarter;

Fannie Mae (60 or more days delinquent): 0.38%, a decrease of 0.04 percentage points from the fourth quarter;

Freddie Mac (60 or more days delinquent): 0.08%, unchanged from the fourth quarter; and

CMBS (30 or more days delinquent or in REO): 3.36%, a decrease of 0.66 percentage points from the fourth quarter.

The takeaway:

“Commercial and multifamily mortgage delinquency rates that were elevated by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to come down during the first quarter of 2022,” said Jamie Woodwell, MBA’s vice president of Commercial Real Estate Research. “Given the strength in market fundamentals and valuations for most property types, delinquency rates are at the lower end of their historical range for most major capital sources.”