HomeServices of America, Inc. has announced that it has acquired Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New Jersey Properties and its affiliated title company—Associated Title Agency. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Martinsville, New Jersey, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New Jersey Properties serves northern and central New Jersey with 19 locations and more than 600 agents, the company stated. The company, owned by Bill Keleher, Chris Brown, Steve Janett, and Nancy Litwin, joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise network as an independent franchisee in 2014 and, with this transaction, now joins the family of HomeServices of America’s wholly owned companies.

The full-service brokerage offers residential and commercial services as well as title and settlement services, leasing and property management, corporate relocations, luxury and investment properties, and home-warranty services, a release stated. In 2021, the company closed nearly 3,900 transactions and $2.25 billion in sales volume. The company is ranked in the Top 5 largest brokerage firms in New Jersey and is among the top-20 brokerages nationwide in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise network, the company stated.

Bill Keleher, chairman and CEO, Chris Brown, president, and Steve Janett, chief operating officer and their management team will continue to lead Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New Jersey Properties’ strategic planning and growth initiatives as well as manage the company’s day-to-day operations, the company said.

“Nancy, Steve, Chris, and I are honored and excited to join HomeServices,” said Keleher. “HomeServices is an outstanding organization with a world-class portfolio of real estate brands and an experienced leadership team. Becoming a member of the HomeServices’ family of companies gives us a unique opportunity to grow and better serve our customers, sales professionals, and employees.”

“Bill, Chris, Steve, and Nancy, together with their leadership team, managers, agents, and employees have demonstrated a longstanding commitment to providing exceptional service to their buyers and sellers and have built an extraordinary company,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices. “We are committed to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New Jersey Properties’ continued growth and success, and we are proud to welcome them to the HomeServices family.”

The acquisition further expands HomeServices’ presence in New Jersey, which includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® and Long & Foster Real Estate, which HomeServices acquired in 2013 and 2017, respectively. With this transaction, HomeServices has nearly 46,500 real estate professionals operating in nearly 925 offices across 33 states.

For more information, visit https://www.homeservices.com/.