Whether you’re just starting out or looking to make a switch to a new brokerage after many years, there are several key considerations to take into account.

RISMedia sat down with DeLisa Rose, a leading broker with eXp Realty in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area, during last year’s NAR Conference & Expo in San Diego, who shared point-by-point, detailed information on commission splits and caps, what questions agents should ask during interviews, and lists the ways agents can compare and contrast different firms. She also outlines the ways in which agents can get their business off the ground and running (and poised for success!) once they’ve selected a firm.

Interview Highlights:

0:40 – Rose’s advice on what agents should consider before joining a brokerage

2:45 – Breaking down caps and commission splits

4:28 – In addition to commission structure, what benefits should agents consider before joining a brokerage?

10:00 – Rose shares an important question agents should always ask a broker about the other agents currently working for the firm

11:00 – Rose breaks down a list of questions every agent should ask a prospective broker before joining the firm

11:40 – Once an agent joins a brokerage, Rose talks about the first steps they should take to set their business up for success

14:48 – How to find an accountability partner to hold yourself accountable

16:34 – How to grow your database when you first start out

19:29 – Should agents start out with a niche market or wait until they have more experience?

About DeLisa Rose:

DeLisa Rose is a certified instructor with a mastery of multiple aspects of real estate including foreclosures, short sales, probate, divorce, investments, multi-family, commercial real estate, land developments and luxury home sales. Rose mentors and teaches from experience, not theory. Rose is a community advocate and philanthropist whose mission is to support and educate others about leveraging real estate and living a great life.