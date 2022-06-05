Between the beach vacations, neighborhood barbecues and youth sport games, people looking to buy homes this busy season want to actualize that summer sunshine in the home of their dreams.

Utilizing staging strategies that reflect the season is a tried-and-true way to optimize the listing’s potential in a cheerful way.

Here are five unique ways to stage a home for summer.

Get outdoors

Your buyers want to visualize a place they can hang out that doesn’t always take place in the living room. How about a hammock? Set a welcoming tone by decorating the front porch or yard with patio furniture, Adirondack chairs, fire pit, string lights and lanterns, a summer-themed welcome mat and other items that give off that Fourth-of-July, firefly glow.

’Tis the sea-sun

Embrace the natural colors of the summer by placing bits of yellow (sunshine), blue (ocean) and green (grass) tones throughout the home. A little bit goes a long way and won’t cut into your budget. Hydrangeas (especially the blue variety) give off a summer in the Hamptons flare that can really make a standalone room pop just a bit more—place them in a clear centerpiece, or better yet, a mason jar that speaks to the season for cold drinks and good company.

Create a vignette

Any stager will tell you that the art of attracting buyers through visual styling is placing yourself in the mind of the prospective buyer. In that vein, a summer open house should offer a vignette of what buyers might envision there with their family. A perfectly positioned summer beach bag filled with pool or beach essentials hanging in the foyer is a smart merchandising strategy to tap into if you want buyers to get that ‘just got home from the beach’ feel when they walk in.

Spend the (right) time

Natural lighting is everything. The perks of showing off a home in summer means you get more light in the day, but not always in the best parts of the sky. Avoid the hottest parts of the day to give buyers a chance to get the full experience. If possible, try to schedule showings before the sun gets too high in the sky. This can let you take advantage of natural lighting before the sun makes rooms too hot.

Shine bright

This season’s summer interior design trends embrace warm metallics, like bronze, copper, brass, gold and rose gold. Don’t be afraid to get creative with metallic accents. Think candleholders, picture frames, lampshades, decorative bowls and plant pots.