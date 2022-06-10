Anywhere Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp., has announced the completion of the corporate rebrand. Shares of the company’s common stock began trading this morning on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol, “HOUS.” No action is required by AnywhereSM shareholders regarding the name or ticker change, and the company’s CUSIP number will remain unchanged, a release stated.

Home to real estate brands, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby’s International Realty® as well as national title, settlement, and relocation companies and scaled mortgage origination and underwriting joint ventures, the company says the Anywhere rebrand reflects a broader strategic shift for the company, which executives laid out during an Investor Day event last month.

Leveraging its position in business segments that comprise nearly every aspect of the real estate transaction, the company says it has placed a strong emphasis on building a more simplified, digitized, and integrated home buying and selling experience for consumers, ‘anywhere.’

“At Anywhere, we intend to further leverage our unique advantages—powerful agent network, leading brands, scaled core services, deep technology and data, and strong financial flexibility – to meaningfully transform one of life’s most important and complex transactions,” said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and chief executive officer. “The new Anywhere brand more boldly reflects our core purpose and company culture, and together with our trusted agents and franchise owners, we look to execute an agent-centric strategy that benefits all consumers, no matter where they may be in their home buying or selling journey.”

The company says the Anywhere rebrand modernizes the look and feel of one of the industry’s leading real estate parent companies. The new logo features a memorable icon inspired by an eight-stroke asterisk, a nod to the depth of the organization, that has been modified as a sun rising above a home’s roofline, symbolizing the potential that comes with a new day. The release noted that the deep midnight blue and vibrant orange brand colors evoke the vast opportunity, hope, and illumination Anywhere will bring to the consumer experience. As part of today’s launch, Anywhere also debuted a new website, anywhere.re, which the company says showcases its businesses, brands, and commitments, including product and technology, integrity, and people-first culture, which all combine to realize the company’s purpose: “empowering everyone’s next move.”

The Anywhere naming and brand development was led by multidisciplinary San Francisco-based design firm, Hybrid Design.

For more information, visit https://www.anywhere.re/.