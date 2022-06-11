WHAT: As iBuying in real estate continues to grow, more and more brokers are trying to navigate this trending shift in business to generate more revenue. But even in an increasingly more tech-savvy industry, is iBuying necessary for brokerages? In this webinar, brokers will explore the pros and cons of iBuyer offerings and what success should look like for both you and your clients.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET

Moderator: Caysey Welton, is content director at RISMedia. In his role he provides strategic and tactical insights on editorial projects and content positioning. Prior to joining RISMedia, Welton served as content director at Folio: magazine, where he established himself as a publishing industry expert, and frequently spoke on industry trends and market dynamics. He earned his BS in Media, Culture and Communications from New York University.

Lane Hornung is a respected technology pioneer, as well as an accomplished REALTOR® and broker. Recognized as one of the most-admired CEOs of the Denver area, his passion for real estate propelled 8z Real Estate into a top-10 brokerage in Colorado. More recently, Hornung co-founded zavvie, a complete buying and selling solutions platform for brokerages that makes the experience seamless for agents to present all options to their clients while remaining at the center of the transaction.

Brian Megliola is owner of Coldwell Banker Community REALTORS®, Coldwell Banker Commercial Goggins Associates and Pancione Property Management. He’s focused on building highly efficient, proactive companies in the real estate sector. Coldwell Banker Community REALTORS® has seen phenomenal growth over the last few years increasing from 200 transactions per year to nearly 700 in 2021. Megliola credits the company’s success to its dedicated agents, who continually strive to not only be the best agents in their market, but to be leaders in the communities they live in.

Erin Cestero, president of JB Goodwin REALTORS®, San Antonio Division, leads a team of over 375 agent partners. She has consistently received recognition as a Platinum Top 50 REALTOR® in San Antonio, a Top 20 Luxury REALTOR® by the San Antonio Business Journal, PT50’s 2021 Executive of the Year and San Antonio Board of REALTORS® 2021 Manager of the Year. Cestero started her real estate career with a goal of improving training and processes in the real estate industry.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “Lessons in Leadership with Dermot Buffini” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, subscribe on YouTube.