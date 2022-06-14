If you’ve transitioned from being a top producer to team leader and miss the camaraderie of having peers at your level, good news. You’re only alone if you choose to be. The most effective leaders seek out business coaching, peer groups and events to learn, receive support and share their experiences to help them and others succeed.

Here are three ways that you can build a community of like-minded peers and cure your craving for connection.

1. Work with a leadership coach

When you’re leading a team, it can feel like you are constantly being pulled in multiple directions. You may also be struggling with the unhealthy idea that you should be able to “do it all.”

That’s why you need a coach. A leadership coach can help you examine your workload, expose opportunities to elevate your leadership and give you a fresh perspective on your strengths. Couple that with someone who will collaborate with you to make a business plan that meets your financial goals and you’ve got the right partner to help you thrive.

2. Join a peer group or mastermind

Networking with other leaders gives you a safe space to bring your challenges and get ideas and feedback from peers who have been there. Peer groups help leaders to see the blind spots and unintended consequences of their actions, which can help to align the entire team toward major business objectives.

When you commit to a peer group, it’s easier to change behavior. There is something about public commitment to a group that builds in accountability. To find a peer group, look online or consider a targeted mastermind such as 7 Figure Club Live™, a monthly interactive broadcast for real estate team leaders in Buffini & Company Team Coaching™.

3. Attend a business or personal growth event

Powerful leaders aren’t created in a vacuum. All over the world, people are rediscovering the inspiration that comes from in-person connection. If you’re ready to surround yourself with growth-minded leaders, consider registering for a niche event such as Team Leader Conference™.

This annual event is for real estate team leaders with big goals who need strategies and real solutions to reach them. It is an orchestrated blend of conference-style presentations and small-group synergy groups that will help you assess and refine your team model, leadership style and more.

How to provide real estate training for your team

There are so many advantages to working with others and sharing experiences that will make all leaders better. Fortunately, if your goal is to connect with real estate team leaders, Buffini & Company offers a comprehensive Team Coaching Membership that includes multiple monthly sessions with a Team Coach, monthly virtual masterminds and complimentary access to Team Leader Conference.

Not sure if Membership is for you? Start by attending Team Leader Conference and connect with this community of leaders before you go all in.