Buying a house that’s less than perfect and renovating it can seem like an excellent way to own your dream home and live in a desirable neighborhood. That’s the way TV shows portray it, but the reality isn’t always so simple. Sometimes, buying a fixer-upper winds up being more expensive than purchasing a turnkey home.

You Might Encounter Unforeseen Problems

It’s common for home improvements to cost more than estimated. Contractors frequently begin work and discover serious problems that no one knew about, such as mold or outdated electrical wiring. Issues that pose a health or safety risk have to be addressed, and those types of repairs can be expensive.

Doing Work Yourself Can Backfire

Homeowners who want to keep costs down often decide to undertake renovations themselves. There are some projects that the average homeowner can handle without much trouble, such as painting. Other tasks, such as plumbing and electrical repairs and removing walls, should only be handled by qualified professionals. If you try to make those sorts of repairs or renovations yourself and you make a mistake, you’ll have to hire a contractor to fix the original problem, plus any additional problems that you created.

Life Can Be Difficult for Your Family While Your Home Is Being Renovated

Living in a house that’s undergoing renovations can be incredibly stressful. If the house needs major work that takes months, contractors are there almost every day and certain areas are off limits, that can strain everyone’s nerves and have negative effects on family relationships.

Living Expenses Can Pile Up During Renovations

Staying in your current home while your new house is being renovated can help you avoid the chaos of living in a house under construction, but it can have a steep financial cost. You might have to pay two mortgages for several months. If the renovations get delayed, you might struggle to cover both loans.

Another possible solution is to sell your current home, buy a fixer-upper and live in a short-term rental while the new house is being renovated. That can also be expensive, especially if renovations fall behind schedule and you have to pay rent longer than you anticipated.

How to Choose an Affordable Fixer-Upper

Buying a fixer-upper isn’t necessarily a bad idea. In many cases, people buy a house that needs work, make repairs, and quickly build equity or resell the property and earn a profit.

The key is to choose the right property. A house that’s in good condition but just needs cosmetic repairs, such as new flooring and fresh paint, can be a smart financial investment.

A house that needs major repairs can be more trouble than it’s worth. A property with a leaky roof, a cracked foundation or outdated plumbing or electrical systems will most likely need expensive repairs.