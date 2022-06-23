The Institute’s Luxury Market Report is your guide to analyzing the trends and comparative data on the top residential markets throughout Canada and the United States.

June’s report reviews the current statistics for the luxury market in North America month over month and the 13-month trend.

This month, we look at the significance of the substantial increase of new listings entering the market during May 2022 and the subsequent rising inventory levels.

Based on 140 of North America’s luxury markets, we review the data to understand how much inventory has entered the market, comparing the numbers against 2021 and 2020—and the reality of what this truly means.

We break down the factors that led up to this change in the market and reveal the major trigger during May for this significant shift and why homeowners are now ready to list their properties when they were so hesitant only a few months ago.

Is this really the luxury real estate bubble bursting or just the market finally cooling after an unprecedented two years? We look to put the facts into context.

Discover the new reality of these increased inventory levels for potential buyers and the expected impacts on property prices.

Based on current metrics, we review why most significant indicators do not anticipate a major house price correction—reporting on the key reasons that are expected to prevent this from happening effectively.

However, we appreciate a growing need to understand the warning signs and new challenges that lie ahead—as the real estate market is currently open to uncertainty and negative influences from other market segments.

It is essential to understand that the art of selling and buying should always include an analytical approach to truly appreciate the realities rather than just listening to the market rhetoric.

