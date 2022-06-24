In today’s changing real estate market, agents must be up-to-date on industry trends, as well as the larger fiscal changes in the world around us. From new technologies to inventory issues, to the post-pandemic shifting of customers’ needs, real estate professionals meet new challenges every day of the week. It’s no wonder they’re often confused and frustrated about how to help their business grow and succeed!

Luckily, there is a way to win, regardless of market conditions or disruptors. While the industry is always undergoing change, there’s one factor to success that remains the same, no matter what: training. If you engage in the kind of high-level training that’s rooted in fundamental business principles, you will attract more clients, close more deals and build a business that lasts the test of time. Here’s why ongoing training will give you the edge:

Sharp skills

The marketplace is competitive for both buyer and seller agents—only those agents who have the best skills will thrive. When your skills are strong, you automatically provide the kind of next-level, professional and expert service that builds long-lasting relationships with customers. Keeping your skills refined also means that you’re much better prepared to deal with any difficulties that come your way so, no matter what the market throws at you, you’ll be ready to deal with it! Remember: Your skills pay the bills, so it always pays to keep them sharp.

Increased value

When your skills are sharp, you go above and beyond to always provide exceptional service and exceed your clients’ expectations. Giving quality service like this means that your customers will trust you and eagerly refer you to others in their circle, becoming advocates for you in the marketplace and spreading the word of your phenomenal service far and wide. The end result will be that both past clients and new leads will recognize you as an expert in your field, your value as an agent will increase exponentially, the referrals will start to pour in and your fortune will begin to build!

Real longevity

Technology is a powerful tool that can add value to a business and help you provide world-class service, but it can never replace the power of authentic relationships. If you truly want to last the distance in real estate, you must focus on creating rock-solid connections with other people. Technology has its place, but to achieve longevity in this industry and create a business that weathers the tests of time, you have to invest in the kind of expert training that develops and polishes your relationship-building skills.

If you want to refine your skillset, make more money and achieve longevity in real estate, you need to undertake quality training. No matter where you are in your career, Buffini & Company has got you covered! We can help you assess where you’re at, uncover your professional goals and devise a personalized solution to get you where you want to go. Why not schedule a free consultation today to find out more?