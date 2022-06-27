For the past four years, CENTURY 21 New Millennium has been listed on The Washington Post’s 2022 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. In 2022, New Millennium has again appeared on the list, but for the first time, it tops the rankings as the number one company to work for in the D.C. metro area across all industries (large companies’ category).

Selection to The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces is based on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC. The survey measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“The Post’s Top Workplaces list is now in its ninth year and continues to highlight the companies in the Washington area that employees deem to be leaders in company satisfaction and engagement,” said Dion Haynes, the Washington Post top workplaces editor. “Each year, the leaders at these companies are commended for their leadership and collegiality, qualities which have increased in importance to employees with the last few years of heightened transition and change.”

A release noted that CENTURY 21 New Millennium recently doubled down on its regional footprint with a multi-million-dollar renovation and rebrand of the organization’s 21 offices across Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. The brokerage, which is home to approximately 900 real estate agents and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, was recently recognized as the number one Century 21 firm in the Mid-Atlantic region, number two Century 21 firm in the United States by closed units and number three Century 21 firm in the world by sales volume according to 2021 production.

“We make it a priority to provide extraordinary work environments for our agents and staff,” said Mary Lynn Stone, president and co-owner of CENTURY 21 New Millennium. “Receiving this recognition from The Washington Post for a fifth consecutive year confirms that after 20+ years serving communities in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., we are still on the right path. We are very honored.”

CENTURY 21 New Millennium has long been a regional and national leader in military, government and corporate relocation. Earlier this year, the brokerage was named a finalist for the prestigious Realogy Advantage Network Masters Cup among top relocation brokers nationwide, the company stated.

“Our relentless agents and our staff come together to create a culture where CENTURY 21 New Millennium truly is ‘the place to be’,” said Todd Hetherington, CEO and co-owner of CENTURY 21 New Millennium. “We couldn’t be prouder of everyone within our organization and are blown away to be ranked atop such a remarkable group of companies across all industries in Greater Washington.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com.