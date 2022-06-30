Though home prices have risen significantly over the past two years, paying $1 million or more for a house may still seem excessive to most Americans.

To find out where million-dollar houses are most common, LendingTree recently released analysis of its housing data that looked at the share of million-dollar homes in each of the nation’s 50 largest metropolitan areas.

Key findings from the data:

Million-dollar homes are relatively uncommon in most of the country. An average of only 4.71% of the owner-occupied homes in the nation’s 50 largest metros are valued at $1 million or more.

The takeaway:



“As home prices continue to rise and million-dollar-plus homes become more common, it will become even more important to implement policies meant to help lower-income families find affordable housing,” said LendingTree’s Senior Economist and report author, Jacob Channel. “If left unchecked, rampant home price growth will continue to make owning a home an unreachable goal for millions of Americans.”

