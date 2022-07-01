Brown Harris Stevens has announced two new executive appointments within its Connecticut management team. Industry veteran Wendy Lynch has been named executive director of Sales for the Stamford office and Brian Cleary has been appointed Connecticut Market Specialist.

According to a release, Lynch has been in the real estate industry for 28 years having worked as both an agent and director. She was a successful agent at Country Living and Associates as well as in Halstead’s New Canaan office, which is now part of Brown Harris Stevens. Eventually, she transitioned into management as a director in Berkshire Hathaway’s New Canaan and Darien Offices. Most recently, she managed the Coldwell Banker offices in Greenwich and Old Greenwich where she oversaw 190 agents.

With Lynch taking over in Stamford, Cleary will assume the newly created role of Connecticut Market Specialist where he can get back to his data and analytics roots. In addition to authoring monthly and quarterly market reports, Cleary will oversee a new Brown Harris Stevens initiative allowing for custom weekly reports for each Connecticut town, the introduction of a new rental report, and a market forecast letter. Above all, his talents will now be available to every Connecticut BHS agent, further setting the brokerage apart in terms of services, resources, and support, the company stated.

“Wendy has a phenomenal track record of sales management, and Brian’s name is synonymous with the most detailed Connecticut market analysis in the business,” said Christopher Halstead, executive sales director, Connecticut. “They are an incredibly powerful combination that will benefit the entire management team and all of our Brown Harris Stevens Connecticut agents. ”

Brown Harris Stevens Connecticut operates six offices throughout the state including Greenwich, Darien, New Canaan, Stamford, Rowayton, and Westport.

