Whether it’s social media marketing, technology or another aspect of your business that you’re struggling with, it’s important to remember that anyone can learn. Even if you’re 19 and just starting out in real estate, or 76 years young and still doing what you love, it’s never too early (or late!) to develop new skills, new habits and realize new success.

Focus on one thing

Social media platforms, technology and other tools can leave you feeling overwhelmed, particularly if you’re trying to learn all of them at once. If you’re anything like the rest of us, you probably develop the sweats and feel like you’re being pulled in several different directions. When you start feeling this way, it’s time to pick one thing and focus on learning that thing until you are comfortable and confident.

If, for example, you’re currently struggling with social media, pick one platform, like Facebook, and don’t look at any others until you’ve learned how to use it. Once you’re totally comfortable with it and have enough confidence to say, “I could teach a class on this,” then move on to something else. Next, you may want to focus on getting better at creating virtual home tours or email marketing.

Little by little

One of my favorite sayings is, “Inch by inch, life’s a cinch. Yard by yard, life’s hard.” When we try to learn too much at once, it can be hard, frustrating and even counterproductive as we don’t retain what we learn.

When I decided to run a marathon (and believe me, I am not a runner), I looked at the whole 26.2 miles and thought, “There’s no way. It’s too far!” But I was committed to doing it, so I began to train. I started small, because if I had tried to run the whole thing right off the bat, I probably would have died in someone’s front yard. While I only ran 0.3 miles on my very first run, I considered quitting, but I ran just a little bit further every day. I finally worked myself up to a mile in two weeks, and it took about five months to work myself up to the full 26.2 miles.

I’ll share with you what I tell my Power Agents®: focus on improving your skills just 10% a month using resources, webinars on-demand, blogs and training articles. That 10% a month means you’ll improve 120% every year.