At the start of a new season, it is important to cater your social media strategy to relevant and timely topics. Summer is a hot season for homebuying and selling, so it’s important for agents everywhere to take a hard look at their social media and marketing strategy, and add in some seasonal content to the rotation.

From hosting warm-weather events to curating seasonal content, here are some summertime social media posts to help you make a sale, reach new clients and connect with your sphere.

Share Summer Home Maintenance Tips

Summer is the season for outdoor activities, from pool parties in the daytime to fireside s’mores in the evening. For many homeowners, ensuring their home’s exterior is ready for hosting is very important. Whether they are looking for gardening tips, exterior repair guides or a lawn care checklist, make sure you are the first source of inspiration.

An agent’s job doesn’t end at closing, and staying connected with your past clients can only help your real estate business. Sharing seasonal home maintenance tips is a great way to stay relevant to your past clients, offering value long after they move in.

Host or Attend Warm Weather Community Events

Summer is the perfect season to host or attend outdoor events and get connected with your community. Whether you choose to host a charitable event or head downtown to a local fair, it is important for real estate agents to showcase their presence and interact with people in your area. You never know who you will meet, and what their home selling or buying needs may be!

Attending or hosting events for your community will help you establish yourself as a local authority while improving your credibility and authenticity for any potential new client. Share these events across your social accounts to attract your audience, and be sure to use your branding. Take photos (even videos!) to share on social media to thank community members for attending.

Hold an Open House Barbeque

Warm weather definitely draws out more potential buyers for open houses, so why not take advantage of it? Instead of a typical open house with scheduled appointments and bottled water, take advantage of the season and host an event. Get some burgers, dogs and fire up the grill for an open house barbeque!

This is the perfect way to not only get social with potential clients and neighbors, but to also give interested buyers a peek into what they can expect if they buy the home. If the home has a large backyard, patio, outdoor kitchen or fire pit (or all of these features,) you can showcase the functionality of the backyard space. At the end of the day, hosting an open house like this will set you apart from the competition.

Create Summer-Themed Social Posts

Do you have a blog full of consumer-focused content? Maybe you send out a newsletter every week, month or quarter. No matter what platform you choose to share consumer content on, make sure you share it across your social media accounts, not only to get more views, but to reach more leads and ultimately, generate more business.

Throughout the summer, consider adding seasonal content, from home maintenance (mentioned above) to local activities and businesses they can enjoy in the warmer weather. Sharing this type of content, especially if it is local-focused, will showcase your expertise in the market and illustrate your connection to the community.