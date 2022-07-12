Are you feeling the effects of “summer-itis?” Longer days, warm temperatures, lots of sunshine, the kids being out of school, summer concerts and holidays all make it hard to focus on work.

Although summer presents challenges with clients attending weddings or going on vacation, it’s a great time to jump ahead of the competition while everyone else is “summering.”

Here are a few insider secrets that will pump up sales and still give you time to enjoy your summer:

Take care of yourself first. Block out your own “fun-in-the-sun” time. Take some three-day weekends or participate in your favorite summer activities; you’ll be able to fully experience that summertime feeling and then focus on dollar-productive activities when you’re working. Invite your MVPs, current and past clients, prospects, Top 50 or strategic partners to small gatherings. Plan a picnic lunch in the park, enjoy local music events, meet at the farmers market or get together for Saturday morning breakfasts at a local restaurant. When you invite 10 at a time, not all of them will be able to attend, but the reach-out will be worth it. For better results, send a hard-copy invite and electronic touch, then follow up with a call. Plan a ‘fun-in-the-sun’ event. Host a pool party, meet at the beach or reserve park space, and be sure to arrange for kids/games. Past coaching clients have measured a significant number of listings and buyer referrals after hosting such events. Get sponsors to share the cost in exchange for the invite list, and they can reach out with their services. Get ‘face to face’ with clients you’ve lost touch with. One fun initiative is to put together a summer box that contains a bottle of ketchup, relish and mustard. Create a sticker that sits on the lid of each one that says:

“I wanted to ketchup and let you know how much I relish your friendship! We ‘mustard’ get together!”

You’ll be surprised at the number of responses this gets with a giggle and a smile. This works well for several summer holidays, like Father’s Day (grilling), Fourth of July (more grilling) and even Labor Day. You don’t have to spend more than a few minutes at each pop-by, but make sure you intentionally block specific time for the project so that you have time to enjoy your own summer.

Here’s the wrap: Everyone wants to be seen, valued and heard. Experts like John Ruhlin, founder of Giftology, and Ken Blanchard, author of “The Generosity Factor,” say that time and relationships are your most precious commodities. Plan some summer fun for yourself, have fun prospecting and see how profitable it can be.

