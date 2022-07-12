Missing the forest for the trees is an error anyone can make. Laser-focused on the most immediate challenges facing a business, even extremely capable leaders often find themselves unprepared for the glacial shifts steering whole markets, or the game-changing innovations bubbling right at their feet. With these processes always in motion, a shrewd examination of the whole topography of real estate is the only way to effectively manage a business for the long term.

REGISTER TODAY

Taking the stage at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange on September 6, a cadre of real estate’s biggest names and sharpest minds will map out the big picture in our rapidly evolving industry, starting with these panels:

The Road Ahead: The Top 3 Issues Facing Real Estate

In this high-level conversation, NAR CEO Bob Goldberg and 2022 President Leslie Rouda Smith join Anywhere Real Estate CEO Sue Yannaccone, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services CEO, Helen Hanna Casey and John Featherston to hone in on the top three issues that are most impacting the present and future real estate market, and how real estate leaders can prepare to meet them head-on

Moderator:

– John Featherston, RISMedia

Panelists:

– Bob Goldberg, National Association of REALTORS®

– Leslie Rouda Smith, National Association of REALTORS®

– Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

– Sue Yannaccone, Anywhere Franchise Group

The Regional State of Real Estate: How Market Trends are Unfolding Around the Country

A panel of leading brokers representing different regions of the country discuss how economic and consumer trends are playing out in their specific markets, and how they’re adapting their firms and equipping their teams to keep business thriving throughout the highs and lows.

Moderator:

– John Featherston, RISMedia

Panelists:

– Mike Pappas, Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties

– Liz Nunan, Houlihan Lawrence

– Rod Messick, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty Services Group, Inc.

– Chris Trapani, Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno

– Scott Durkin, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

More than 100 other experts will join these prestigious voices in providing the most comprehensive, the most penetrating and the most discerning insight into the whole, complex atlas that makes up the real estate market. Any leader who hopes to see their business thrive top to bottom, every day and every year, should not miss this event.

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange/.