John L. Scott Real Estate has announced that it has acquired Fresh Look Real Estate, a Bellevue, Washington-based brokerage with brokers serving clients in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties, Washington. All 28 of Fresh Look’s current broker associates, plus five brokers in training will join the John L. Scott Kent North office, the company noted.

Established in 2016, Fresh Look Real Estate is headed up by Founder and Designated Broker Antonio (Tony) Lopez. Lopez will now serve as the sales manager for John L. Scott Kent North, joining the office’s leadership team alongside Jim Willner and Eric Shull, a release stated.

John L. Scott said Fresh Look has a reputation for providing high-quality service and support to clients in Puget Sound and the surrounding areas. As Lopez began interviewing companies to merge with, he discovered a shared passion for client service and broker associate success with John L. Scott, he said.

“John L. Scott’s commitment to DEI and promotion of ongoing growth and development were key reasons behind the decision to combine forces,” said Lopez. “I am looking forward to supporting the growth of John L. Scott Kent North through developing existing brokers and bringing on new broker associates who fit the company’s forward-thinking culture.”

In addition to his involvement in the local real estate industry, Lopez is president and board member of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), Seattle chapter. Promoting diversity, equity and inclusion was a critical component of Fresh Look, and Lopez said John L. Scott’s work in the DEI space was a big draw.

John L. Scott Kent North Office Leader Eric Shull said he is looking forward to working with Lopez and getting to know the Fresh Look team.

“Tony’s commitment to excellence and supporting broker growth is right in line with the culture we live out every day at John L. Scott Kent North,” said Shull. “I am confident we will do great things in the years to come with the support of Tony and his stellar team.”

The change will bring the broker count of John L. Scott Kent North to 178, the company noted. The John L. Scott-KMS Renton and Kent North offices began in 1977 as Kamas Realty. Both offices became John L. Scott franchises in 1992 and transitioned to company-owned offices in 2019.

For more information, visit John L. Scott Real Estate.