In today’s overheated market many buyers are waiving home inspections to get their offer considered at all. But does that mean they should skip the inspection altogether? Even after the sale, a home inspection is the best way for your clients to learn about their new home.

The home inspection allows the potential buyer to learn about any major defects or damage that may not have been disclosed. Things like a new roof or repairing a foundation are costly and will need to be budgeted for, on top of all the usual costs of homeownership.

The home inspection can reveal potential safety concerns. The electrical system may be outdated or have faulty and unsafe wiring. The panel could be undersized and unable to meet a modern household’s needs. There could be safety issues with the furnace or fireplace that need to be addressed. If the buyer is unaware of existing conditions it can put them in harm’s way.

A home inspection is also the best way for a buyer to get to know the condition of the home in general. Is the attic adequately insulated? Is the water heater on its last legs? Is that water stain caused by an active leak, or is it not really a concern? These are just a few more examples of how buyers can really benefit from having the home professionally inspected.

Whether it’s part of the transaction process or takes place after closing, a home inspection is in the buyer’s best interest and is key to their peace of mind.

