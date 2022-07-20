Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced that 21 new members have joined its professional community since the start of 2022. Selected companies in the LeadingRE network are recognized for their expertise and knowledge of both local and global markets. All members are vetted for performance and commitment to quality customer experience, the company stated.

The firm now includes more than 550 members worldwide representing more than 136,000 agents in over 70 different countries, LeadingRE said. The newest member firms in LeadingRE’s network include property businesses from North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia Pacific and Europe. The company also welcomes a new affiliate from Antigua and Barbuda for the first time.

The full list of new members includes:

United States:

@properties Indianapolis, Indianapolis, Indiana

Capstone Realty, Huntsville, Alabama

Dahlquist Realtors, Great Falls, Montana

Houlihan Lawrence Wareck D’Ostilio, Milford, Connecticut

The Moore Group – A Division of the Litchfield Company, Orangeburg, South Carolina

Village Real Estate Services, Nashville, Tennessee

Canada:

Boyes Group Realty Inc.

Creativ Realty

Lake City Realty LTD.

Revel Realty Inc Brokerage

Asia Pacific Region:

Arcadia Consulting, Singapore

Hoppler Inc., Philippines

Interealtor SDN BHD, Malaysia

Europe:

Baumann Estate AG, Switzerland

Burnier & Cie SA, Switzerland

M.E. Estates – Private Brokerage, Spain

Modern, Portugal

One Global Property Services (UK) Limited, United Kingdom

Latin America and the Caribbean:

Caribbean Luxury Villas, Antigua and Barbuda

Homes in Paradise By Grace Bay Realty, Turks and Caicos Islands

WhereInRio Luxury Real Estate, Brazil

‘‘We are thrilled to significantly expand our global network of real estate businesses this year, welcoming 21 new property companies from across the globe in H1 2022,” said Chris Dietz, executive vice president, global operations at LeadingRE. “We strongly believe those in the global real estate sector can learn valuable lessons from one another, no matter which corner of the world they are based. We have seen brokers and experts support fellow members in many ways, from knowledge and experience sharing to referrals and new business leads. We offer international members a platform of training, support and advice, as well as the relevant tools to help grow and evolve their business with the help of our extensive affiliate network. Our networking events draw a truly global audience, and our members consistently introduce clients across borders, which is why we’re so thrilled to have the opportunity to grow and work in existing and new international territories this year.”

For more information, visit www.leadingre.com.