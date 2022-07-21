Brown Harris Stevens has announced the launch of 115 East 55, a 58-unit rental building in New York City. The complex will offer condominium-quality finishes and boutique amenities where Midtown meets the Upper East.

According to a release, the newly constructed,18-story building, was designed for Zeckendorf Development Services by SLCE Architects. The design is a tribute to Park Avenue pre-war charm that caters to the modern needs of today’s renter, the company said. Units range from one to four bedrooms and prices start at $5,000 per month. Joshua Young, executive vice president, managing director of sales and leasing at Brown Harris Stevens, is handling leasing and marketing.

“115 East 55 is finally bringing much needed new rental inventory to one of New York City’s most coveted neighborhoods,” said Young. “Residents have access to beautiful apartments with condo-quality finishes, a 5-star amenities package, and all within proximity to Central Park, Billionaire’s Row, and the best shopping and dining in the city.”

Most units at 115 East 55 have outdoor space in the form of Juliet balconies or terraces. Each apartment features Italian marble bathrooms, hardwood floors, custom designed kitchens with built-in islands, a wine fridge, and integrated Bosch refrigerator and Bosch stainless steel appliances. Upper floors include Gaggeneau ovens and side-by-side refrigerators. The building’s crown jewel are the four 4-bedroom 4-bathroom penthouses with views of Park Avenue, the release states.

Amenities include a fitness center, 24-hour attended lobby featuring a circular coffered ceiling and hand poured terrazzo floors, “secret” outdoor garden, conference room, meeting room, and intimate resident’s lounge.

For more information, visit www.bhsusa.com/new-york-city or www.115east55.com.