There’s no better time than right now to tap into one of the most valuable sources of lead generation: client appreciation events. Events take work, but are an important growth resource for any real estate professional. Designed to create engagement and buzz, leveraging your past clients to fuel your future growth is an easy way to build the community you want for your business.

Put client appreciation events to work for you

According to a recent study, 15% of repeat business comes from past clients, with another 19% through referrals, making investing in client appreciation events a clear path toward meaningful—and profitable—relationships to fuel your growth.

Getting started



Set your budget. Client appreciation events are doable at any budget. You just need to determine what amount works for you and your business. Sort out a manageable schedule. These events should be a regular part of your marketing strategy, so consider hosting at least one event per quarter. Give yourself time to plan. Rockstar events, regardless of scale, take time to plan. At a minimum, allow for one month of planning per event, and factor in enough time to collect RSVPs. Keep it personal. Treat your clients to the true VIP experience with a personalized invite, like a call or handwritten note, versus a generic email blast advertising the event. This small gesture goes a long way toward making your clients feel valued. Stay organized. Have a solid way of collecting RSVPs, like a simple Google form, and be sure to reach out to clients directly if they haven’t responded in time. You don’t want to scramble on event day to secure an accurate headcount. Consider your audience. Plan events that work for your client base; you’ll always have a higher turn out if the event caters to your attendees. Don’t be shy about asking for help. Need to up your budget to pull off a five-star event? Partner with a trusted vendor to help defray costs, with the added bonus of promoting your real estate inner circle in the process. Think holistically about marketing. Having a room full of happy, satisfied clients at one time presents a unique chance to source a variety of marketing content. Be sure to include a photographer or videographer in your event budget so you can bank on fresh new photography for social media or a few video testimonials for your website.

Client appreciation event ideas to consider



Viewing parties: Whether it’s your local team’s championship game or a can’t-miss awards show, a viewing party is a fun way to reconnect with clients. Whether you’re hosting at your home or your favorite local eatery, the options are endless.

Movie nights: Rent out a theater for your very own movie night, complete with popcorn for all, for a screening of a classic family favorite or hot new release.

Rent out a theater for your very own movie night, complete with popcorn for all, for a screening of a classic family favorite or hot new release. Holiday celebrations: From pictures with Santa and pumpkin patch visits to Thanksgiving pie deliveries, holiday celebrations provide a great opportunity to network with past clients in a personalized way.

From pictures with Santa and pumpkin patch visits to Thanksgiving pie deliveries, holiday celebrations provide a great opportunity to network with past clients in a personalized way. Portrait sessions: Partner with a local photographer to offer clients a chance to snag a picture-perfect portrait, complete with their choice of a professionally finished shot for their mantle.

Partner with a local photographer to offer clients a chance to snag a picture-perfect portrait, complete with their choice of a professionally finished shot for their mantle. Classes and workshops: Flex some educational muscle by hosting a workshop or class: cooking classes, home organization, mixology or even a DIY art workshop. Your clients are sure to love a hands-on experience.

In an industry driven by personal connection, client appreciation events provide you with a chance to build relationships while growing awareness for your business and expertise. In simple terms, client appreciation events can mean increased leads and profits, so it pays off to have a bit of fun.

Adam Bauer is the senior vice president of marketing operations for HomeSmart.