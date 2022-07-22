Jason Will

Chief Culture Officer and Business Coach

JWRE, powered by JPAR Impact

Birmingham, Alabama

https://www.jasonwillrealestate.com/

Region served: Fairhope, Gulf Shores, Birmingham, Hoover and Huntsville, Alabama

Years in real estate: 20

Number of offices: 4, with an aggressive plan for additional office openings over the next few years.

Number of agents: 84

Most effective recruiting strategy: Positioning myself as a free, on-demand productivity coach and investing in agents, both one-on-one and in group settings.

Most creative advertising, promotional or marketing campaign you’ve run: For a while, we were using land listings as opportunities to create humorous listing signs that we would borrow from TV shows and movies, the most popular of which was “Tiger King.”

No. 1 tip for motivating agents: The best and only way to motivate agents, in my opinion, is to hold them accountable.

Can’t live without tech tool: My mobile phone. From prospecting to social media content, I have all the tools I need to drive profitability right in my hand.

What is it about JPAR that most attracted you and ultimately led to your decision to affiliate with them? The business model. The JPAR model was the perfected version of what I was trying to achieve as an independent brokerage owner. I wanted a real estate company that was created by a productive agent for productive agents. JPAR is agent-centric, from compensation to branding, and we have one of the best technology toolboxes in the industry.

In what ways does your mentorship team concept enhance the level of agent training your firm provides? Mentorship programs are only as good as their mentors, and while mentors are typically in production, they tend to provide limited access to mentees. Our mentorship team method is highly successful, as new agents are embedded into an ecosystem of productivity and accountability for at least six months. We have a “no agent left behind” mantra on the mentorship team, thus it’s a highly collaborative community of teammates who have each other’s back. In addition to mentorship, our team mentees receive internet leads, internet lead conversion training, admin support and contract to close coordination.

What is on-demand coaching, and how does it serve your agents differently than what they experience under the mentorship team? While traditional coaching centers around a set schedule and frequency of calls, I believe that on-demand coaching is the future, as most questions, coaching and training needs in our industry are far more spontaneous in nature. I want as many agents in our Alabama markets as possible to know that I’m eager to be their resource, and if needed, I’m just a phone call or text message away.

Why are you so passionate about CRM platforms? I believe that next to an agent’s cellphone, this is the most important investment. In fact, the best CRMs have companion mobile apps as part of the package. I think it’s safe to say that 99.9% of agents who approach me to help them grow their business are either still using an Excel spreadsheet to run their day-to-day, or they have a CRM they don’t use. That being said, helping agents acquire and/or use a CRM is important to me, because it drives enhanced productivity and profitability for each member of my team using it effectively. JPAR has provided kvCORE to our agents at no cost, and is quickly becoming one of the most popular brokerage web platforms in our industry. I think that’s a testament to its functionality, versatility and ever-evolving innovation.

