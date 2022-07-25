Part of knowing your audience as a real estate agent is anticipating what they need and expect from your services. Without accounting for your real estate clients’ common needs and expectations, you might be underperforming and risk losing their business. How do you anticipate their needs and go above and beyond with the delivery?

Here are nine things your real estate clients are expecting from you as their real estate professional:

1. Be available

If your client needs to reach you by cellphone or email, your setup should notify you as soon as they call or message you so that you can respond quickly and effectively. Even if you cannot get them the answer right away, it’s best to set up an automatic response letting them know you’ve received their message. The truth is, we all want to be heard, and no one wants to sit around all day waiting for a response. So, take the appropriate steps to ensure your clients don’t feel ignored.

2. Schedule multiple open house appointments and follow-up meetings

If you’re not frequently getting your clients into open houses, how do you expect them to purchase a home anytime soon? If your client is interested in any property, schedule an open house appointment for them at the earliest convenience. This also includes similar listings, any off-market properties or likewise properties in other areas your client may or may not have considered. Sometimes your client will be pleasantly surprised by the options they didn’t consider. Be proactive and diligent in finding your client their next home.

If time and schedules are tight, consider walking your client through listings via FaceTime, images, video, virtual tours or anything that will remove any obstacles in the way of you serving your client.

3. Be educated on the market

Research, research and research! Your client will look to you as the expert on their target market and areas of interest. Conduct thorough research of the area and read over any market reports prior to meeting your client to help guide your property search within the bounds of their budget and home-buying goals. You should be there to help take away any mystery in your client’s search for a new home and provide reassurance that they’re getting the best value.

4. Help get a client pre-approved for lending

The home-buying experience can be stressful, especially for first-time homebuyers, but that’s why they hired a professional like yourself. To help make their process as seamless as possible, connect your client with a lender and secure mortgage pre-approval before flipping through hundreds of listings. This small step can provide both you and the buyer with a more accurate perspective of their budget and whether or not they’re serious about the process. Regardless of how it turns out, you’ll be prepared and it will save everyone time.

5. Have a defined marketing plan

Selling a property is no easy task, which is why your client has entrusted you to help them. Be prepared to pitch your best marketing plan to sell their property upon your initial meetings. Your marketing plan should include best practices such as open house strategies, social media ad services, photography, video or virtual tours, targeted promotional digital campaigns and grassroots marketing campaign tactics.

It might be a red flag to your client if you’re not very creative or well-versed in the very tools that help sell homes. If you need additional help with marketing your client’s properties or more information, don’t be afraid to consult with other real estate agents you know and trust.

6. Handle negotiations and close the deal

As successful real estate agents, your quick wit and negotiation skills are paramount when closing deals for your clients. Buyers or sellers will sometimes hesitate before accepting an offer with your client, so always prepare and anticipate any pushback. Consider potential concessions, solutions or compromises toward the end of the process. You might have clients who are timid or uncomfortable with negotiations, and they will look to you for help during this crucial time. Be prepared to step in and help them close the deal!

7. Manage the inspection

As the buying and selling process dwindles to the final steps, connect with a local home inspector you trust, whose experience and expertise will identify every red flag during a home inspection. During a property inspection, you should also be there alongside the inspector to be aware of the property’s conditions and, if necessary, ask for any price reductions or concessions from the property seller.

8. Make closing day easy

Again, you’re here to make buying or selling for your client as successful and seamless as possible. Ensure all relevant documents are completed and signed, all monetary transactions are completed, and all keys and deeds are turned over to the rightful owner. And don’t forget to congratulate and thank them for their business.

9. Recommend vendors

Lastly, you want to solidify your client relationship by being there for them now and in the future. Recommend and offer to connect them with your trusted vendors for ongoing maintenance and home care services, including handypersons, interior decorators, pest control professionals, and more. Not only will your client appreciate this gesture, but they’ll be more inclined to recommend you to their family and friends.

McKissock Learning is the nation’s premier online real estate school, providing continuing education courses and professional development to hundreds of thousands of real estate agents across the country. As part of the Colibri Real Estate family of premier education brands, McKissock Learning, along with its sister schools Real Estate Express, Superior School of Real Estate, Allied Schools, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, Gold Coast Schools, The Rockwell Institute and Hondros Education Group, helps real estate professionals achieve sustainable success throughout each stage of their real estate career. Learn more at mckissock.com/real-estate.