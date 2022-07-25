From AI to blockchain to the metaverse and beyond, technology is vaulting the real estate transaction into the future. While the advantages to agents and their consumers are many, the landscape can be overwhelming, especially for busy real estate professionals focused on serving their homebuying and selling clients. Ignore technology advancements, however, and you put your future success at risk.

WIth that in mind, during RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange taking place this September 6 – 8 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., a panel of real estate technology experts and brokerage leaders will convene for the panel discussion: “How Emerging Technology Can Increase Your Profits.”

In this session, panelists will share which emerging technology can have the greatest impact on your bottom line, and how you can incorporate these innovations into your business plan. Speakers include:

Moderator:

– Morgan Carey, Real Estate Webmasters

Panelists:

– Byron McDuffee, Elm Street

– Olivia Mariana, Curbio

– Frank Malpica, Anywhere Brands

– Todd Hetherington, CENTURY 21 New Millennium

– Tiffany Curry, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Tiffany Curry Real Estate

This is just one of the more than 25 presentations and panel discussions taking place during the two-and-a-half day CEO & Leadership Exchange, in which more than 115 brokerage and brand executives and industry leaders will participate.

