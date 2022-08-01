The August issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including Allan Dalton’s insights on what makes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices “The Forever Brand,” and an interview with Rocket Mortgage EVP Adam Speck on growth strategies in a changing market. Check out this month’s highlights below.

On the Cover

Real Estate’s MVPs Now, and Forever

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a company committed to doing business the right way. The only real estate company entrusted as the steward of the Berkshire Hathaway name, the brand has stood strong on its morals and values for decades, and has been unwavering in its commitment to success, not just for today, but forever. “We are the forever brand,” CEO Christy Budnick told the audience at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sales Convention in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this year. In this month’s cover story, take a closer look at what makes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices “The Forever Brand.”

Highlights

Great Spaces: $60 Million Connecticut Property Brings the Gothic Stateside

This month, we explore a Gothic-style castle clocking in at 18,777 square feet.

Level Up Your Business and Catapult Your Success

Here, Rocket Mortgage® Executive Vice President of Purchase Adam Speck discusses growth strategies.

Teaming Up: How Sports and Real Estate Collaborate

In this exclusive feature, learn how the real estate world and sports world can successfully join forces.

Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!