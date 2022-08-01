The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR), recently presented a check for $2,500 to the Community Center of Northern Westchester, based in Katonah, the company announced. The Center provides food, clothing, education and job training for needy families and individuals throughout northern Westchester County. Founded in 1992, The Community Center now serves nearly 3,000 families in 38 northern Westchester communities, HGAR said.

“We truly appreciate the generous support of the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation in helping us to meet the needs of our community,” said Clare Murray, executive director of the Center. “Providing the gifts of both funding and volunteer time, the Foundation’s partnership in our work makes a very meaningful difference for local families who are struggling to get by and makes our community a better place for everyone.”

The company notes that the Community Center provides a food pantry, clothing bank, and classes and workshops to help people improve their job skills and attain self-sufficiency. In addition, the Center offers health outreach programs, breast cancer awareness workshops, free eye exams and eyeglasses through Lenscrafters OneSight Foundation, school and summer camp scholarships, citizenship exam preparation and support in navigating community resources.

Since 2014, the Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation has donated thousands of dollars to charities and non-profits throughout the Hudson Valley, the company noted.

For more information, visit www.HGRealtorFoundation.com.