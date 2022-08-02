As a sales-driven team leader or broker/owner, you are always looking for great ways to incentivize your agents to help them reach and exceed their monthly listing and sales goals as well as achieve their lofty income goals for the month and the year.

Major organizations use all kinds of sales incentives to help sales associates get excited and drive them to peak performance and goal achievement. Most real estate companies and teams, however, don’t often employ incentives, but they can create amazing results for your agents and your team’s overall success.

Implement these wildly successful sales incentives to help your team achieve their goals. Every salesperson who is competitive by nature will love the challenge and most importantly, love the results they achieve.

Hold listing contests. Create a monthly or 6-8 week listing contest to get your agents totally focused on setting listing appointments and increasing listing inventory. Help direct their efforts by having in-office coaching and training sessions on how to generate listing appointments and how to properly price and close them. Prizes can range from cash to a tech tool or marketing resource that will help them increase their business. The contest can be based on how each agent increased listings month over month or year over year. Get everyone excited about the initiative and watch your team’s listing inventory soar—and so will your sales in the next few months. Have a team contest for listings and sales. Initiating a goal for the whole team to achieve is a great incentive. First, make sure you are sharing the team goals for listings and sales every week during your sales meetings and daily huddles. Make the prize a spa day or night out for the team, and build an amazing culture of teamwork, mutual respect and loyalty to the team and to you. This will drive more activity within the team because everyone wins in the end with more listings, sales and income. Create a team Incentive Trip. Offering a sales incentive trip to your agents is an absolute home run. Nothing will excite and motivate them more than a fantastic incentive trip to a place they probably wouldn’t have gone otherwise. The key is to create qualifications so that agents increase their income enough to cover the cost, while also increasing market share and revenue. Create tiered qualifications with the first level covering an all-inclusive resort, the next including airfare, and the next including a plus-one guest. Everyone takes the trip together, so the added benefit is increased team bonding and reinforcement of culture.

This is an incredible investment in establishing personal relationships with your team members outside of the office and fostering lifelong relationships. Everyone will strive to qualify for the trip every year, and you will love the camaraderie and increase in production these incentive trips create. I have seen this first-hand with agents I’ve personally coached to meet the qualifications throughout the year. We made it part of their business plan to achieve the trip every single year.

You can create dramatic increases in listings, sales, market share and top-line revenue by instituting and implementing contests and trips into your business as a proven strategy that will drive more business. Let me know if you would like information on how to create custom incentive programs for your team that help agents succeed at the highest level. You can book a private, complementary strategy call at www.sherrijohnson.com/strategy.

