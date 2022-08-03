NAR PULSE—Limited spots available! Encourage your agents to register for this year’s Financial Wellness Investment Summit. They’ll hear from industry experts as they discuss strategies for investing in the stock market and real estate to help them achieve financial freedom. Learn more!

RRF’s 2022 Campaign Raises $2M

The REALTORS® Relief Foundation continues to ensure we are prepared to give immediate aid to victims of disasters nationwide through the 2022 Campaign. Thus far, members, associations and corporations have shown their generosity by donating over $2,000,000. Click here to learn more and check out your Region’s progress.

Only 8 Weeks Left Until iOi

iOi (Innovation. Opportunity, and Investment) is NAR’s distinguished 1 1/2 day technology event discussing how PropTech is driving transformation. Learn from the brightest minds in technology as we talk, collaborate and test cutting-edge solutions to future proof your business. View the schedule to learn more!