There is no more powerful setting than Washington, D.C. in an election year for hosting residential real estate’s most influential players. With just one month left until RISMedia’s 34th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, the company is set to welcome the industry’s thought leaders—back in person—for its renowned educational and networking gathering.

“Informative, thought-provoking educational sessions, combined with ample networking opportunities to rekindle and create business relationships, sets this event apart from all others in the industry,” says RISMedia Founder, President & CEO John Featherston. “Hundreds of the most powerful residential real estate decision-makers, representing virtually every major real estate brand and business model, will gather at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., September 6 – 8. We hope that you join your peers from around the country for this important meeting of the minds.”

REGISTER NOW

At the two-and-a half day CEO & Leadership Exchange, more than 120 expert speakers will participate in over 25 presentations and panel discussions, addressing the industry’s most urgent issues and unpacking the most critical trends for successfully moving forward.

VIP registration is available now for a limited time, and offers access to special pre-event sessions as well as all networking events, including RISMedia’s esteemed Newsmakers Reception & Dinner.

Educational Sessions Target Real Estate’s Most Pressing Issues

RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange speakers and session topics will leave you with a roadmap for the future and help you raise your success to new levels in uncertain times. Here are just a few of the topics being covered:

Economic Address: How Inventory, Affordability and Inflation are Impacting the Market

The Global State of Real Estate & The Regional State of Real Estate: How Market Trends are Unfolding Around the World & Country

The Road Ahead: The Top 3 Issues Facing Real Estate

Evolving Your Leadership Approach for Today’s Market

Ready for What’s Next: Staying Profitable in a Balanced Market

The Changing Face of Luxury: How to Make Sure Game Plan Is Up-to-Date

How to Make the Most of Your Marketing Dollars

The MLS Issues track will address critical factors impacting the MLS environment, from policy change to data sharing. (VIP Ticket Only)

The Brokerage M&A track will provide strategies and case studies for successfully growing your firm. (VIP Ticket Only)

Check out the full agenda here.

Below are just some of the more than 120 expert speakers featured at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange:

Gino Blefari, HomeServices of America

Thad Wong, Christie’s International Real Estate

Christy Budnick, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Kymber Menkiti, Keller Williams Capital Properties

Cindy Ariosa, Long & Foster Real Estate

James Dwiggins, NextHome

Craig Witt, EXIT Realty US

Felicia Hengle, Coldwell Banker Schmidt

Dava Davin, Portside Real Estate Group

Anthony Lamacchia, Lamacchia Realty

Dermot Buffini, Buffini & Company

Wendy Forsythe, Fathom Realty

Dontae Carroll, Compass Ardmore

Ashley Bowers, HomeSmart

Brian Donnellan, Bright MLS

Nick Bailey, RE/MAX LLC

Sue Yannaccone, Anywhere Franchise Group

Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Mike Miedler, Century 21 Real Estate

See the full list of more than 120 expert speakers here.

In conjunction with the 2022 CEO & Leadership Exchange, RISMedia will celebrate and honor its 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers and Hall of Fame inductees during the Newsmakers Reception & Dinner on Sept. 7. VIP event registration includes a reserved spot at the gala event taking place at the Mayflower Hotel.

REGISTER NOW

According to Featherston, the combined educational and networking opportunities taking place during the 2022 CEO & Leadership Exchange will offer real estate professionals an unparalleled opportunity to hone leadership skills, forge invaluable connections and develop new strategies in line with today’s market realities.

“Consumers are demanding more than ever before from real estate professionals,” says Featherston. “Staying informed on the latest innovations and tactics, along with networking with hundreds of the most successful business leaders in residential real estate is a must for your continued success. RISMedia brings you the best agenda and networking event our industry offers.”

For more details and information on registering for RISMedia’s 2022 CEO & Leadership Exchange, please visit www.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange/.